Plants from plastics: Bio-based polymers can be transformed into fertilizer

By Tokyo Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlastics have taken the world by storm over the last century, finding applications in virtually every aspect of our lives. However, the rise of synthetic polymers, which form the basis of plastics, has contributed to many serious environmental issues. The worst of these is the excessive use of petrochemical compounds and...

phys.org

The Independent

Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’

Scientists say they have created a new system that can create fuel out of sunlight and air.The new system is notable because it can work under field conditions, rather than in the specialised and specific conditions of a laboratory.Eventually, it could be used to create carbon-neutral fuels for things like aviation and shipping – but significant amounts of development and upscaling would be required first, the engineers behind the discovery note.The system is part of a broader attempt to built new processes that could help reduce the 8 per cent of humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions that come from flying and...
INDUSTRY
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Three ways to reduce the carbon footprint of food purchased by US households

Most consumers want to make food purchases that are smart for their wallets, their health and the environment. And while switching to a vegetarian or vegan diet can lower one's impact on greenhouse gas emissions, it may not be realistic or healthful for everyone. Now, researchers in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology report three ways that Americans can reduce the carbon footprint of their food purchases, without requiring drastic dietary changes.
Phys.org

The precise function of the RNA helicases in ribosome synthesis

A new study published in Nature Communications sheds light on the molecular function of one of the enzymes with RNA helicase activity involved in the synthesis process of the large ribosome subunit. By combining biochemical, genetic and molecular techniques and making use of the model organism Saccharomyces cerevisiae, this study shows that the small nucleolar RNA snR190 functions as an RNA chaperone that makes it possible to initiate the compaction of ribosomal RNA precursors into early pre-ribosomal particles.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Color-changing indicator predicts algal blooms

Murky green algal blooms are more than a major eyesore; they reveal that a body of water could be unsafe for swimming or drinking. Currently, however, there isn't an effective warning system for impending blooms. Now, researchers in ACS Applied Nano Materials report an indicator that changes color when exposed to rising levels of alkaline phosphatase—an enzyme that forecasts phytoplankton's exponential growth. This change can be detected by the naked eye or a smartphone.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Comparing photosynthetic differences between wild and domesticated rice

Millions of people in Asia are dependent on rice as a food source. Believed to have been domesticated as early as 6000 BCE, rice is an important source of calories globally. In a new study from the RIPE project, researchers compared domesticated rice to its wild counterparts to understand the differences in their photosynthetic capabilities. The results can help improve future rice productivity.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Structure of a 'promiscuous' protein will help scientists design better drugs

Scientists at EMBL Hamburg and CSSB have determined the molecular structure of a gut protein that helps us absorb many drugs. This could help to develop drugs that reach target tissues more efficiently. During digestion, the proteins we eat are broken down into tinier pieces called peptides, which consist of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Condensation clue explains how plants sense changing autumnal temperature

As the weather cools in autumn, you may notice the process of condensation, with water droplets forming on windows. Researchers have found that a similar process—biophysical condensation—is happening inside plants and allows them to sense fluctuating temperatures. The ability to sense seasonal changes is crucial for plants to grow and...
HOME & GARDEN
Phys.org

Restoring coral health

Coral reef ecosystems are severely threatened by climate change. The urgent need to address the issue is driving a new era of innovation in reef science, shown by a global multidisciplinary exploration of different approaches to enhance coral resilience. An international team including KAUST professors Manuel Aranda and Raquel Peixoto,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Quantum physics in proteins: AI affords unprecedented insights into how biomolecules work

A new analytical technique is able to provide hitherto unattainable insights into the extremely rapid dynamics of biomolecules. The team of developers, led by Abbas Ourmazd from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and Robin Santra from DESY, is presenting its clever combination of quantum physics and molecular biology in the scientific journal Nature. The scientists used the technique to track the way in which the photoactive yellow protein (PYP) undergoes changes in its structure in less than a trillionth of a second after being excited by light.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New photonics sensor to quickly spot bacteria and pesticides on fruit and vegetables

Researchers supported by the EU-funded GRACED project are developing a novel sensor that could drastically improve food safety monitoring in Europe. The ultrasensitive photonics sensor will be able to reliably detect microscopic traces of harmful chemicals and bacteria on fruit and vegetables within minutes. Monitoring these foods is usually costly...
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Size is key to understanding the impact of climate change on disease vectors

Vector-borne diseases are those passed on to humans via an intermediary, a common example being mosquitoes passing on malaria. A new international study published in Global Change Biology and led by Monash University researchers has found that models of disease vectors, such as mosquitoes, are likely to overestimate the effects of future climate.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Manufacturing stem cells in a bioreactor

With the aid of artificial stem cells, it will soon be possible to establish new treatments for previously incurable diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. At the Fraunhofer Project Center for Stem Cell Process Engineering SPT, a process for the mass production of these so called induced pluripotent stem cells is being developed. This process involves new materials, which ensure that industrial cell production will meet high quality standards. The process will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, between November 15 and 18, 2021 (hall 3, stand E74).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Probing proteins in single cells

Different cells make different proteins, and knowledge of these differences could greatly enhance scientists' understanding of the roles of individual cells in healthy tissues and in disease. But obtaining enough protein from a single cell to analyze has been challenging. Now, researchers have developed new methods that could unlock the proteomic secrets of individual cells, according to a cover story in Chemical & Engineering News.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Revealing ecological risks of climate change on global river basins

For the first time, researchers from UCL Geography, the University of Nottingham and the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology combined large datasets with an environmental flow approach to predict how changes of between 1–3°C in the Earth's temperature would impact 321 of the world's biggest river basins. Collectively, these cover around 50% of the Earth's land surface.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Study explores the global distribution, trends and drivers of flash droughts

Flash droughts are described as rapidly developing, unexpected periods of drought. These flash droughts can cause severe impacts to agricultural and ecological systems and cause ripple effects that extend even further. "Given that flash droughts can develop in only a few weeks, they create impacts on agriculture that are difficult...
ENVIRONMENT
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Everyday plastics can pollute, leaching thousands of chemicals

Bits of plastic litter the world. It’s become a big and growing problem from the depths of the ocean to Arctic glaciers and even European mountain peaks. Much research has lately focused on how plastic products in the environment break down into smaller pieces and where those bits wind up. But two new studies find it’s not just the plastic pieces that pose a problem. Intact plastics can release pollution — tens of thousands of chemicals. And those pollutants likely end up in water and food, those studies now conclude.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Why Circularity Doesn’t End With Recycled Fibers

Recycled fibers have become one of the more popular solutions among those looking to embrace circularity. Companies like VF Corp., H&M Group and Lululemon Athletica are among the dozens that have signed onto the 2025 Recycled Polyester Challenge, a project that aims to increase the global percentage of recycled polyester to 45 percent. Adidas, another signee, plans to shift to using only recycled polyester starting in 2024. Still, Kevin Myette, director of global brand services with Bluesign Technologies, says that though recycling is “an important dimension of circularity,” it is “not the least impactful.” By breaking a material down to its base...
ENVIRONMENT

