Science

Visualising designer quantum states in stable macrocycle quantum corrals

By National University of Singapore
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational University of Singapore scientists have devised an on-surface synthetic protocol to construct atomically precise and stable organic quantum corrals (OQCs), which induce a series of new quantum resonance states. Creating atomically precise quantum architectures with high digital fidelity and desired quantum states represents an important goal in a...

phys.org

scitechdaily.com

Student Cracks the High-Dimensional Quantum Code – Reveals Hidden Structures of Quantum Entangled States

A new and fast tool for quantum computing and communication. Isaac Nape, an emerging South African talent in the study of quantum optics, is part of a crack team of Wits physicists who led an international study that revealed the hidden structures of quantum entangled states. The study was published in the renowned scientific journal, Nature Communications.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Quantum computers: Eight ways quantum computing is going to change the world

The world's biggest companies are now launching quantum computing programs, and governments are pouring money into quantum research. For systems that have yet prove useful, quantum computers are certainly garnering lots of attention. The reason is that quantum computers, although still far from having reached maturity, are expected to eventually...
ENGINEERING
#Macrocycle#Quantum Materials#Quantum Technology#Nature Communications#Nus
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Physical Phenomenon: Complex Braided Structures Made of Skyrmions

A team of scientists from Germany, Sweden, and China has discovered a new physical phenomenon: complex braided structures made of tiny magnetic vortices known as skyrmions. Skyrmions were first detected experimentally a little over a decade ago and have since been the subject of numerous studies, as well as providing a possible basis for innovative concepts in information processing that offer better performance and lower energy consumption. Furthermore, skyrmions influence the magnetoresistive and thermodynamic properties of a material. The discovery therefore has relevance for both applied and basic research.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Physicists Have Created a New State of Matter. With Four Electrons?

The iron-based superconductor material, Ba1−xKxFe2As2. Vadim Grinenko, Federico Caglieris/KTH Royal Institute of Technology. Twenty years ago, scientists first predicted electron quadruplets. Now, KTH Professor Egor Babaev, with the aid of international collaborators, has revealed evidence of fermion quadrupling in a series of experimental measurements on the iron-based material, Ba1−xKxFe2As2. This...
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

A Particle Physics Experiment May Have Directly Observed Dark Energy

About 25 years ago, astrophysicists noticed something very interesting about the Universe. The fact that it was in a state of expansion had been known since the 1920s, thanks to the observation of Edwin Hubble. But thanks to the observations astronomers were making with the space observatory that bore his name (the Hubble Space Telescope), they began to notice how the rate of cosmic expansion was getting faster!
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Computational design of quantum defects in two-dimensional materials

Missing atoms or atom substitutions (point defects) in crystal lattices in two-dimensional (2D) materials are potential hosts for emerging quantum technologies, such as single-photon emitters and spin quantum bits (qubits). First-principles-guided design of quantum defects in 2D materials is paving the way for rational spin qubit discovery. Here we discuss the frontier of first-principles theory development and the challenges in predicting the critical physical properties of point defects in 2D materials for quantum information technology, in particular for optoelectronic and spin-optotronic properties. Strong many-body interactions at reduced dimensionality require advanced electronic structure methods beyond mean-field theory. The great challenges for developing theoretical methods that are appropriate for strongly correlated defect states, as well as general approaches for predicting spin relaxation and the decoherence time of spin defects, are yet to be addressed.
MATHEMATICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

A photonic integrated quantum secure communication system

Photonic integrated circuits hold great promise in enabling the practical wide-scale deployment of quantum communications; however, despite impressive experiments of component functionality, a fully operational quantum communication system using photonic chips is yet to be demonstrated. Here we demonstrate an entirely standalone secure communication system based on photonic integrated circuits-assembled into compact modules-for quantum random number generation and quantum key distribution at gigahertz clock rates. The bit values, basis selection and decoy pulse intensities used for quantum key distribution are chosen at random, and are based on the output of a chip-based quantum random number generator operating at 4"‰Gb"‰s"“1. Error correction and privacy amplification are performed in real time to produce information-theoretic secure keys for a 100"‰Gb"‰s"“1 line speed data encryption system. We demonstrate long-term continuous operation of the quantum secured communication system using feedback controls to stabilize the qubit phase and propagation delay over metropolitan fibre lengths. These results mark an important milestone for the realistic deployment of quantum communications based on quantum photonic chips.
COMPUTERS
ucsb.edu

Quantum Collaboration

A new collaboration between UC Santa Barbara researchers and Cisco Systems aims to push the boundaries of quantum technologies. Assistant professors Yufei Ding and Galan Moody have received research awards from the technology giant to work with its new Quantum Research Team, which was formed to pursue the research and development required to turn quantum hardware, software and applications into broadly used technologies.
COMPUTERS
EETimes.com

Exploring Quantum Technology: Qiskit and RasQberry

Proponents of quantum technology believe its will change the world. Others remain skeptical, as they do of technologies like fusion energy. Speaking at a quantum developers’ forum, IBM Distinguished Engineer Jan-Rainer Lahmann retraced the history of quantum computing, reviewing IBM’s hardware and development roadmaps and describing the ingredients of “Raspberry Pi quantum”.
COMPUTERS
APS Physics

Quantum Leap for Quantum Primacy

Institute for Quantum Science and Technology, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada. Two experimental quantum computers tackle the most complex problems yet, suggesting an end to the debate on whether quantum “primacy”—the point at which a quantum computer outperforms the best possible classical computer—can be reached. In a dramatic tour...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Gate-free state preparation for fast variational quantum eigensolver simulations

The variational quantum eigensolver is currently the flagship algorithm for solving electronic structure problems on near-term quantum computers. The algorithm involves implementing a sequence of parameterized gates on quantum hardware to generate a target quantum state, and then measuring the molecular energy. Due to finite coherence times and gate errors, the number of gates that can be implemented remains limited. In this work, we propose an alternative algorithm where device-level pulse shapes are variationally optimized for the state preparation rather than using an abstract-level quantum circuit. In doing so, the coherence time required for the state preparation is drastically reduced. We numerically demonstrate this by directly optimizing pulse shapes which accurately model the dissociation of H2 and HeH+, and we compute the ground state energy for LiH with four transmons where we see reductions in state preparation times of roughly three orders of magnitude compared to gate-based strategies.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Researchers’ atomic clock discovers tiny time warp - and it could help hunt unknown particles and dark matter

An incredibly sensitive atomic clock has spotted a time warp across a tiny distance, holding Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity true.According to the theory, clocks tick faster then further they are from the Earth or other gravitationally-dense object – a fact of nature that should hold true no matter the size of the clock and be visible on an atomic level.Researchers using this clock has now spotted the effect at a smaller, millimetre-sized sample of atoms, where time moved slightly faster at the top of the sample at the bottom, as reported by ScienceNews.Atoms can be used as clocks...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Quantum material to boost terahertz frequencies

Topological insulators conduct electricity in a special way and hold the promise of novel circuits and faster mobile communications. Under the leadership of the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), a research team from Germany, Spain and Russia questioned a fundamental property of this new class of materials: How exactly do the electrons in the material respond when they are "startled" by short pulses of so-called terahertz radiation? The results could herald faster mobile data communications or high-sensitivity detector systems for exploring distant worlds in years to come, the team reports in npj Quantum Materials.
SCIENCE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Laser beam triggering quantum movement of electrons

Illustration of laser beam triggering quantum movement of electrons between top and bottom layers, while bypassing middle layer. [Research supported by U.S. National Science Foundation grant DMR 1505852.]. Learn more in the University of Kansas news story Quantum movement of electrons between atomic layers shows potential application of Van Der...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum teleportation from light to motion

Quantum teleportation is demonstrated between light and the vibrations of a nanomechanical resonator, realizing a key capability for quantum computing. Quantum technologies often require the transfer of quantum information from one system to another. For instance, you might store a quantum bit, or qubit, in a memory and then wish to retrieve it later to perform a computation. However, unlike the world we are used to, just observing a qubit can destroy it - think SchrÃ¶dinger's cat, which collapses into a living or dead state when observed. Quantum teleportation solves this problem, allowing the transfer of qubits from one place to another.
SCIENCE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Quantum computing demands high-density formats

Quantum computing and the development of high qubit machines drive demand for microwave cables for control and readout lines to the quantum processor, observes Martin Spooner. Control and readout lines have traditionally been provided by individual coaxial cables fitted with SMA connectors. They offer limited packaging, however, due to the 8mm hex coupling nut which is used. The format also requires space to allow for tooling during installation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

State-independent test of quantum contextuality with either single photons or coherent light

Contextuality is a phenomenon at the heart of quantum mechanics different from classical behavior and has been recently identified as a resource in quantum information processing. Experimental demonstration of contextuality is thus an important goal. We experimentally demonstrate a test of state-independent contextuality in a four-dimensional Hilbert space with single photons and violate the inequality by at least 387 standard deviations. Despite imperfections and possible measurement disturbance, our results cannot be explained in non-contextual models. We also provide a theoretical analysis of a test of contextuality with a coherent light field and show how the definitions affect the emergence of non-classical correlations. Our result sheds new light on the conflict between quantum and classical physics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A macroscopic object passively cooled into its quantum ground state of motion beyond single-mode cooling

The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
SCIENCE

