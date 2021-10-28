Chemical-free cleaning of bioreactor membranes

High-performance membranes exceeding the conventional permeability-selectivity upper bound are attractive for advanced gas separations. In the context microporous polymers have gained increasing attention owing to their exceptional permeability, which, however, demonstrate a moderate selectivity unfavorable for separating similarly sized gas mixtures. Here we report an approach to designing polymeric molecular sieve membranes via multi-covalent-crosslinking of blended bromomethyl polymer of intrinsic microporosity and TrÃ¶ger's base, enabling simultaneously high permeability and selectivity. Ultra-selective gas separation is achieved via adjusting reaction temperature, reaction time and the oxygen concentration with occurrences of polymer chain scission, rearrangement and thermal oxidative crosslinking reaction. Upon a thermal treatment at 300"‰Â°C for 5"‰h, membranes exhibit an O2/N2, CO2/CH4 and H2/CH4 selectivity as high as 11.1, 154.5 and 813.6, respectively, transcending the state-of-art upper bounds. The design strategy represents a generalizable approach to creating molecular-sieving polymer membranes with enormous potentials for high-performance separation processes.
