CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Chemical-free cleaning of bioreactor membranes

By King Abdullah University of Science, Technology
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombining two chemical-free treatments shows promise as an approach for reducing biofilm build-up on anaerobic bioreactor membranes. Clean and energy efficient wastewater treatment plants will form a critical part of future water resource management. Now, researchers at KAUST have demonstrated a chemical-free approach for tackling biofilm buildup on membranes in anaerobic...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Physicists Have Created a New State of Matter. With Four Electrons?

The iron-based superconductor material, Ba1−xKxFe2As2. Vadim Grinenko, Federico Caglieris/KTH Royal Institute of Technology. Twenty years ago, scientists first predicted electron quadruplets. Now, KTH Professor Egor Babaev, with the aid of international collaborators, has revealed evidence of fermion quadrupling in a series of experimental measurements on the iron-based material, Ba1−xKxFe2As2. This...
PHYSICS
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘There is nothing chemical-free’ — Organic foods and farming present numerous unacknowledged hazards

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. [Alexandra Correia:] What do you think when you hear “chemical free product”?. [Nuno Maulide, Director of the Institute of Organic Chemistry...
AGRICULTURE
Genetic Engineering News

Study Reveals Complex Architecture of Membrane That Protects Some Deadly Bacteria From Antibiotics

University College London (UCL) researchers have generated what they claim are the sharpest images ever to show the complex architecture of the protective outer membrane (OM) of some types of potentially deadly pathogenic bacteria, which acts to shield these microorganisms from antibiotic drugs. The study, carried out in collaboration with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Induction of inverted morphology in brain organoids by vertical-mixing bioreactors

Organoid technology provides an opportunity to generate brain-like structures by recapitulating developmental steps in the manner of self-organization. Here we examined the vertical-mixing effect on brain organoid structures using bioreactors and established inverted brain organoids. The organoids generated by vertical mixing showed neurons that migrated from the outer periphery to the inner core of organoids, in contrast to orbital mixing. Computational analysis of flow dynamics clarified that, by comparison with orbital mixing, vertical mixing maintained the high turbulent energy around organoids, and continuously kept inter-organoid distances by dispersing and adding uniform rheological force on organoids. To uncover the mechanisms of the inverted structure, we investigated the direction of primary cilia, a cellular mechanosensor. Primary cilia of neural progenitors by vertical mixing were aligned in a multidirectional manner, and those by orbital mixing in a bidirectional manner. Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that neurons of inverted brain organoids presented a GABAergic character of the ventral forebrain. These results suggest that controlling fluid dynamics by biomechanical engineering can direct stem cell differentiation of brain organoids, and that inverted brain organoids will be applicable for studying human brain development and disorders in the future.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bioreactor#Bacteria#Water Resource Management#Kaust#Uv
bnl.gov

Imaging the Chemical Fingerprints of Molecules

Combining experiment, theory, and simulation, scientists from around the world discovered basic chemical properties of molecules are imprinted in atomic force microscope images—a step in the ongoing quest to identify unknown molecules based on such images. Flip through any chemistry textbook and you’ll see drawings of the chemical structure of...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultra-selective molecular-sieving gas separation membranes enabled by multi-covalent-crosslinking of microporous polymer blends

High-performance membranes exceeding the conventional permeability-selectivity upper bound are attractive for advanced gas separations. In the context microporous polymers have gained increasing attention owing to their exceptional permeability, which, however, demonstrate a moderate selectivity unfavorable for separating similarly sized gas mixtures. Here we report an approach to designing polymeric molecular sieve membranes via multi-covalent-crosslinking of blended bromomethyl polymer of intrinsic microporosity and TrÃ¶ger's base, enabling simultaneously high permeability and selectivity. Ultra-selective gas separation is achieved via adjusting reaction temperature, reaction time and the oxygen concentration with occurrences of polymer chain scission, rearrangement and thermal oxidative crosslinking reaction. Upon a thermal treatment at 300"‰Â°C for 5"‰h, membranes exhibit an O2/N2, CO2/CH4 and H2/CH4 selectivity as high as 11.1, 154.5 and 813.6, respectively, transcending the state-of-art upper bounds. The design strategy represents a generalizable approach to creating molecular-sieving polymer membranes with enormous potentials for high-performance separation processes.
CHEMISTRY
myeasternshoremd.com

Forever Chemicals

To the editor: The Maryland Department of the Environment recently issued a warning that fish in Piscataway Creek off the Potomac River have elevated levels of dangerous “forever chemicals,” or PFAS. This is a good reminder that consuming fish is like playing Russian roulette with your health. During a seven-year...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ScienceAlert

'Useless Specks of Dust' Turn Out to Be Building Blocks of All Vertebrate Genomes

Originally, they were thought to be just specks of dust on a microscope slide. Now, a new study suggests that microchromosomes – a type of tiny chromosome found in birds and reptiles – have a longer history, and a bigger role to play in mammals than we ever suspected. By lining up the DNA sequence of microchromosomes across many different species, researchers have been able to show the consistency of these DNA molecules across bird and reptile families, a consistency that stretches back hundreds of millions of years. What's more, the team found that these bits of genetic code have been scrambled and...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

The precise function of the RNA helicases in ribosome synthesis

A new study published in Nature Communications sheds light on the molecular function of one of the enzymes with RNA helicase activity involved in the synthesis process of the large ribosome subunit. By combining biochemical, genetic and molecular techniques and making use of the model organism Saccharomyces cerevisiae, this study shows that the small nucleolar RNA snR190 functions as an RNA chaperone that makes it possible to initiate the compaction of ribosomal RNA precursors into early pre-ribosomal particles.
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

Testing of microorganisms for microbial limits testing by membrane filtration

We take it for granted that the personal care products we buy are safe, and free from microbial contamination. But however much care is used while they are being made, if a product is non-sterile, then bacteria or fungal organisms are likely to be present. We hear from the experts at Sartorius about how manufacturers can use membrane filtration to test for unwanted microorganisms.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Laboratory will illuminate formation, composition, activity of comets

Comets are icy and dusty snowballs of material that have remained relatively unchanged since they first formed billions of years ago. Studying the small bodies provides clues about the formation of the solar system. In Review of Scientific Instruments, researchers from the Technische Universität Braunschweig, the Austrian Academy of Science,...
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Stem cells from the bioreactor

(Nanowerk News) The cells of a growing embryo have a fascinating property. They are able to transform into any other cell type – heart muscle cells, nerve cells and many more. Experts refer to them as pluripotent stem cells. When the human body is fully developed, the cells lose their pluripotency.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Color-changing indicator predicts algal blooms

Murky green algal blooms are more than a major eyesore; they reveal that a body of water could be unsafe for swimming or drinking. Currently, however, there isn't an effective warning system for impending blooms. Now, researchers in ACS Applied Nano Materials report an indicator that changes color when exposed to rising levels of alkaline phosphatase—an enzyme that forecasts phytoplankton's exponential growth. This change can be detected by the naked eye or a smartphone.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Structure of a 'promiscuous' protein will help scientists design better drugs

Scientists at EMBL Hamburg and CSSB have determined the molecular structure of a gut protein that helps us absorb many drugs. This could help to develop drugs that reach target tissues more efficiently. During digestion, the proteins we eat are broken down into tinier pieces called peptides, which consist of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Quantum physics in proteins: AI affords unprecedented insights into how biomolecules work

A new analytical technique is able to provide hitherto unattainable insights into the extremely rapid dynamics of biomolecules. The team of developers, led by Abbas Ourmazd from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and Robin Santra from DESY, is presenting its clever combination of quantum physics and molecular biology in the scientific journal Nature. The scientists used the technique to track the way in which the photoactive yellow protein (PYP) undergoes changes in its structure in less than a trillionth of a second after being excited by light.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Comparing photosynthetic differences between wild and domesticated rice

Millions of people in Asia are dependent on rice as a food source. Believed to have been domesticated as early as 6000 BCE, rice is an important source of calories globally. In a new study from the RIPE project, researchers compared domesticated rice to its wild counterparts to understand the differences in their photosynthetic capabilities. The results can help improve future rice productivity.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Restoring coral health

Coral reef ecosystems are severely threatened by climate change. The urgent need to address the issue is driving a new era of innovation in reef science, shown by a global multidisciplinary exploration of different approaches to enhance coral resilience. An international team including KAUST professors Manuel Aranda and Raquel Peixoto,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Condensation clue explains how plants sense changing autumnal temperature

As the weather cools in autumn, you may notice the process of condensation, with water droplets forming on windows. Researchers have found that a similar process—biophysical condensation—is happening inside plants and allows them to sense fluctuating temperatures. The ability to sense seasonal changes is crucial for plants to grow and...
HOME & GARDEN
Phys.org

Probing proteins in single cells

Different cells make different proteins, and knowledge of these differences could greatly enhance scientists' understanding of the roles of individual cells in healthy tissues and in disease. But obtaining enough protein from a single cell to analyze has been challenging. Now, researchers have developed new methods that could unlock the proteomic secrets of individual cells, according to a cover story in Chemical & Engineering News.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy