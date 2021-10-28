CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Readers respond: Ban censors, not books

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thank you, Miranda Doyle, for your Oct. 24 opinion piece “A social media uproar, a book challenge in Roseburg.” I grew up in a small Georgia college town with a library smaller than a 7-Eleven. There was no separate children’s section. I was...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 5:09PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,727 precincts of 2,855 reporting (96%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Entertainment
City
Roseburg, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Georgia State
Local
Oregon Entertainment
The Hill

Biden urges parents to vaccinate their eligible children

President Biden on Wednesday praised the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, and urged parents who may be hesitant to talk to their pediatricians about any concerns. The vaccines for children represent "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic," Biden said....
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Orlean
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Barbara Kingsolver
Person
Jorge Luis Borges
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Amy Tan
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
66K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy