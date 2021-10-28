CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-28 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 08:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure beachfront and river front property that is prone to coastal flooding and wave action. Where coastal flooding covers roads, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Beach front conditions will become hazardous Friday and persist through Saturday. Remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...An area of low pressure offshore of the Florida Atlantic coast will strengthen through Saturday. Strong north to northeast winds combined with the highest astronomical tides of the year and persistent building swells will cause coastal flooding. Moderate coastal flooding is expected at local beaches Friday into Saturday. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected within inland estuaries. There is the potential for major coastal flooding in localized beachfront areas. A coastal flood watch has been issued due to significant coastal flooding and beach erosion potential. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches and inland extending tributaries including the St. Johns River basin, St. Mary`s River, and Satilla River. * WHEN...Minor tidal flooding is expected Thursday. Moderate to potentially major tidal flooding is expected Friday and Saturday. A high rip current risk will continue for all local beaches through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 10 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Aransas, northeastern San Patricio and southwestern Refugio Counties through 630 PM CDT At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of St. Paul, or 8 miles northeast of Sinton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockport, Sinton, Woodsboro, Aransas Pass, Bayside, Bonnie View and Copano Village. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 618 and 620. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 646. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Kenedy, central Hidalgo, northwestern Cameron and Willacy Counties through 145 AM CDT At 101 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 48 miles east of Port Mansfield to 6 miles northwest of Lasara. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Raymondville, Lyford, Port Mansfield, Hargill, Lasara, San Manuel, Mccook, Linn, Faysville and San Perlita. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 40 and 51. Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 10 and 12. US Highway 77 between mile markers 754 and 762. US Highway 281 between mile markers 756 and 764. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Coastal Aransas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Aransas County through 730 PM CDT At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rockport, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockport, Palm Harbor, Key Allegro, Copano Village and Fulton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Hidalgo, Cameron and southwestern Willacy Counties through 230 AM CDT At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Pharr Police Academy to Harlingen Arts And Heritage Museum. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, San Benito, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes and La Feria. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 8 and 43. Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 1 and 10. US Highway 281 between mile markers 784 and 830. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and frequent lightning are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Webb County through 800 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Unitec Industrial Park, or 13 miles northeast of Laredo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Botines. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 15 and 20. US Highway 59 between mile markers 816 and 818. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WEBB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jim Hogg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jim Hogg County through 1000 PM CDT At 914 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thompsonville, or 12 miles west of Hebbronville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hebbronville, Las Lomitas, Gruy Stadium, Randado, Thompsonville, Jim Hogg County Airport, Hebbronville High School, South Fork Estates and Hebbronville Border Patrol Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JIM HOGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cameron County through 245 AM CDT At 200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Of Brownsville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Southmost, Olmito, Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Laureles and Brownsville. This includes Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 3 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Starr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy, southeastern Jim Hogg, northern Hidalgo, eastern Starr, southern Brooks and northwestern Willacy Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over La Reforma, or 14 miles north of Mccook, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Agua Nueva, Encino, Rachal, San Manuel, Viboras, Linn, Puerto Rico, Santa Catarina, Rudolph and La Gloria. This includes the following highways US Highway 83 near mile marker 824. US Highway 77 between mile markers 746 and 754. US Highway 281 between mile markers 724 and 760. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JIM HOGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Duval; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Duval and eastern Webb Counties through 900 PM CDT At 819 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bruni, or 14 miles northwest of Hebbronville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bruni and Mirando City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.5 feet is expected around 10:20 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Zapata A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jim Hogg and southeastern Zapata Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 924 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Morales-Sanchez, or 7 miles southeast of Zapata, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lopeno and Morales-Sanchez. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 772 and 786. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Hogg The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jim Hogg County in deep south Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hebbronville, South Fork Estates, Gruy Stadium, Hebbronville High School, Jim Hogg County Airport, Las Lomitas and Hebbronville Border Patrol Station. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
JIM HOGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Starr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy, southeastern Jim Hogg, northern Hidalgo, eastern Starr, southern Brooks and northwestern Willacy Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over La Reforma, or 14 miles north of Mccook, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Agua Nueva, Encino, Rachal, San Manuel, Viboras, Linn, Puerto Rico, Santa Catarina, Rudolph and La Gloria. This includes the following highways US Highway 83 near mile marker 824. US Highway 77 between mile markers 746 and 754. US Highway 281 between mile markers 724 and 760. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Starr, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Starr; Zapata Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Starr and southeastern Zapata Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1106 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of New Falcon to 11 miles south of Los Garzas to 42 miles south of Fronton. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rio Grande City, Roma, Escobares, El Sauz, Lopeno, La Rosita, New Falcon, Los Alvarez, Fort Ringgold County Park and Garceno. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 776 and 822. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
STARR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Starr, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Starr; Zapata Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jim Hogg, Starr and southeastern Zapata Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1057 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lopeno to near North Escobares to 18 miles south of Fronton. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Zapata, Rio Grande City, Roma, Escobares, El Sauz, Viboras, Lopeno, Garciasville, La Rosita and New Falcon. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 768 and 832. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
STARR COUNTY, TX

