(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.) Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Jefferson-Como Fire Protection District for the ensuing year of 2022; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Jefferson-Como Fire Protection District, where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the Jefferson-Como Fire Protection District to be held at Station 5, 20200 County Road 15, Como, Colorado on November 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

COMO, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO