CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

List of every Walmart store that sold room spray blamed for deadly bacterial infection

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2ftH_0cfJYELn00

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the source of a rare and deadly bacteria that has been linked to bottles of room spray sold at Walmart .

The product is Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infuse Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones.

How to remove photos of your kids or teens from Google Images

Walmart sold 3,900 bottles of the spray.

Four people have been sicked with melioidosis, a condition caused by the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei.

Two people have died, including a child.

The spray has been confirmed to contain the deadly bacteria and found in the home of one person who died from melioidosis.

Walmart says the spray was sold in 55 stores in 18 states, including Ohio , since February 2021.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a voluntary recall of the product on October 22.

Walmart says after pulling the product it has been working to alert customers who purchased it via email, phone and letters.

CDC INVESTIGATION

From March to July of 2021, the CDC confirmed four linked cases of melioidosis in people from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas.

There are no cases in Ohio at this time.

Melioidosis is rare but most commonly linked to travel in areas where the disease is common.

The CDC says none of the patients had any recent history of international travel.

Whole-genome sequencing showed the strains of bacteria that sickened people were closely matched, the CDC says, which means there was a common source of infection.

The CDC tested blood samples from the patients and tested soil, water and other products from around the home.

The strain of bacteria was similar to those found often in South Asia, which led the CDC to suspect that an imported product could be connected to the cases.

In October of 2021, the CDC confirmed the bacteria was found in the aromatherapy spray that was at the home of the person in Georgia who had died.

Further testing showed the genetic fingerprint of the bacteria in the bottle matched those of all the people who had been sick.

The CDC has not determined whether the other 3 patients used the products.

There is also an investigation into the manufacturer in India that made the product, to determine if the bacteria may have affected other products.

WHAT IS MELIOIDOSIS?

Melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, which can infect humans or animals, says the CDC.

The bacteria is most often found in contaminated water and soil and predominantly found in tropical climates like Southeast Asia and northern Australia.

It is spread to humans and animals through direct contact with the contaminated source.

The CDC cases typically show up 2 to 4 weeks after exposure.

The symptoms range from seizures to fevers.

The U.S. averages just 12 cases a year.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU PURCHASED THE PRODUCT

CDC guidelines:

  1. Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not throw away or dispose of the bottle in the regular trash.
  2. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.
  3. Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer; bleach can be used if desired.
  4. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have the spray on them with undiluted Pine-Sol or similar disinfectant.
  5. Limit how much you handle the spray bottle and wash hands thoroughly after touching the bottle or linens. If you used gloves, wash hands afterward.
  6. If you have used the product within the past 21 days and have fever or other melioidosis symptoms , seek medical care and tell your doctor you were exposed to the spray. If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.

STORES WHERE PRODUCT WAS SOLD

Walmart has released a complete list of every location that sold the product.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 8

Related
EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWO News

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

NATIONWIDE (Fox News): An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a “rare and dangerous” bacteria that’s been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart has issued a recall for the Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones after a sample tested positive a bacteria that can cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Sure Signs You Caught a Delta Infection

Hidden inside the good news about the coronavirus—that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down—is a stark reality: the Delta variant remains "more transmissible" than any COVID variant before it, and 65 million Americans, including small children, are left unvaccinated—and thus vulnerable. "The more we've learned about COVID, we've learned that it not only impacts the lungs, but can impact the nervous system, the cardiovascular system. It can impact the kidneys, impact many systems in our body. This is a serious infection," said the Surgeon General Vivek Murthy just yesterday. With breakthrough infections also a possibility, it behooves us all to stop the symptoms of a Delta infection early. Read on for the key symptoms of the Delta variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

This Popular Condiment Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Cdc#Wash Hands#Google Images Walmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
CBS News

CDC confirms deadly bacteria in home spray recalled by Walmart

Federal health officials have confirmed that a room spray recently recalled by Walmart contained a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that infected four people, killing two, including a child. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said it had confirmed the DNA fingerprint of the bacteria in the spray...
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

FDA issues recall on popular baked goods

A baked goods company is recalling a host of products because they may contain ingredients that weren't listed on the packaging. Chocolate and the Chip recalled its chocolate chip cookies, cookie bundt cakes and rice crispy treats because they may contain wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific types of allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume those products, according to the release by the FDA.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News4Jax.com

RECALL ALERT: Walmart pulls essential oil spray; two deaths investigated

Walmart is recalling about 3,900 bottles of essential oil-infused spray due to a rare and dangerous bacteria that has been detected, officials said. Two deaths are being investigated. Six scents of the Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones are affected by this recall. Dangerous...
FOOD SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy