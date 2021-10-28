New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire State Police trooper died early Thursday when a tractor trailer collided with his cruiser on Interstate 95.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was working at the site of an overnight paving project when the crash happened just north of Exit 3 northbound, Col. Nathan Noyes said. The driver of the tractor trailer was treated at a hospital and released; Sherill was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Staff Sgt. Sherill was known as a trooper’s trooper, a consummate, dedicated professional and a true family man,” Noyes said.

Sherill started his law enforcement career in Hooksett in 2001 and became a state trooper in 2002. He was promoted to assistant troop commander in August.

The crash is being investigated by Maine State Police, Noyes said. The truck driver’s name was not released.

Gov. Chris Sununu ordered flags lowered to half staff until Sunday in Sherill’s honor.

“He was an individual who noble answered that call to service and who was steadfast and devoted to the safety and wellbeing of all of his fellow Granite Staters,” Sununu said.