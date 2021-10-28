“Nong Fai Chai Gen 3”, A Robotic UV-C COVID-19 Disinfection Lamp Is Now Operational to Keep Frontline Personnel 100% Confident and Safe

The term herd immunity means that enough of a population has gained immunity to stifle a pathogen’s spread. You can think of herd immunity as being similar to fire starting in a field: If the field is dry and filled with weeds, the fire will catch and spread quickly. However, if the field is well-maintained with watering and trimming, the fire will fizzle out. Future embers that might land there will be far less likely to ignite. The embers are much like SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Herd immunity can theoretically be achieved either through infection and recovery or by...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO