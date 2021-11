This isn’t a story about the universe of Carl Sagan or Neil deGrasse Tyson, but the one that many believe is at work when we experience déjà vu, or when thinking about a loved one and then, poof, they call. It’s where some send their intentions to, or the thing they blame when something doesn’t go their way. I guess it wasn’t in the universe. It’s not related to any religion, but it’s spiritual. While we’re not sure where it exists, we tend to look up and out when referencing it – Let’s put it out in the Universe. So, maybe it is connected to that big expanse of space, above the sun, moon, and stars. Or maybe it’s that little voice in our head that guides us.

