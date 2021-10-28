CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Wappinger Falls Parents Outraged, Why Are Soccer Fields Flooded Again?

By CJ McIntyre
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parents are demanding answers after some of the more popular soccer fields in Dutchess County are once again underwater. Let's start with we all understand that there's nothing we can really do when mother nature puts her "hammer" down on the Hudson Valley with bad weather. Whether it's rain, snow, or...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Has Arrived

Fall 2021 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week officially started on Monday. Restaurant Week is held twice of year, and it's where participating restaurants offer special prix fixe lunches and dinner. With so many fine restaurants in the Hudson Valley to explore, this is a great option for many people. According to The Valley Table, the Fall edition of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week runs Nov.1-14 and many popular Hudson Valley restaurants that you make recognize are participating. Handsome Devil BBQ in Newburgh is a new entry this time around, along with La Botte in White Plains. Returning restaurants include Grainne in Kingston and Rosie's Bistro Italiano in Bronxville who both participated for the first time in the spring. Plus Heritage Food + Drink in Wappingers Falls, Ship Lantern Inn in Milton, City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, Oak & Reed in Middletown, Terrapin in Rhinebeck, Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, Oscar's Restaurant in Blauvelt, Chutney Masala in Irvington, Peter Pratt's Inn in Yorktown Heights and 808 Bistro in Scarsdale.
RESTAURANTS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Town Sets 200-Year-Old Weather Record

October's weather has set a 200-year-old record for one Hudson Valley town. As you may have noticed, it was pretty warm last month. October usually ushers in colder temperatures and can even bring the first snowfall of the year. But 2021 had other plans in store for the Hudson Valley, as temperatures remained mild and unseasonably warm.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Sports
City
New Paltz, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Fields#Youth Sports#Wappinger#Weather
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York’s Favorite Cereal is What?!

If you ever get that late-night craving for breakfast cereal, what is your go to? Apparently, New Yorkers have a very specific brand. Personally, I haven't had a bowl of cereal in a really long time. That probably has to do with how expensive (and sugary) most cereals are. I think I saw Fruity Pebbles for almost $4, that's insane right?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dave Portnoy Gives Red Hook Farm “One Bite” Review

For years, pizza lovers of the Hudson Valley begged to get a "One Bite" review. Well, it finally happened, kind of. A few years ago the mastermind behind Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, started reviewing pizzas all over the United States. The tag line "One bite, everybody knows the rules" then took over every single food review your friends posted on social media.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

CBS Visits Poughkeepsie For ’60 Minutes’ Segment About the City

Lesley Stahl took a trip to Poughkeepsie during Sunday night's show. In a segment on this weekend's edition of the award-winning news magazine program, Poughkeepsie was described as a "once-thriving industrial city" that has seen better days. Stahl pointed out that Poughkeepsie has seen factories closed down and now has many boarded-up storefronts. The reporter pointed out that the city's geography is also working against it. With the arterials running east and west through Poughkeepsie, the downtown area is essentially "chopped off" by highways.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Porcupines are Moving Into Hudson Valley; Have You Seen One?

Hudson Valley residents may soon have new neighbors. No, we're not talking about transplants from New York City. It's your friendly neighborhood porcupine. I've been living in the Hudson Valley since the 90s and I've never seen a porcupine. in fact, I never even knew porcupines lived in New York State. Outside of being in a zoo, I just assumed porcupines lived out in the northwest or somewhere far away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch a Fire Suppression System Going off at New York Gas Station

Have you ever wondered what a fire suppression system looks like when it's activated at a gas station? Here's what it looks like. One of the most painful most of us do on a weekly basis is when we have to pull into a Hudson Valley gas station to fill up our car or truck with gas for the week. If you haven't noticed the price of a gallon of gas has skyrocketed over the last few weeks and months.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy