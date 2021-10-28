CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Getting into your emotions is difficult for men’: dance artist Botis Seva on getting to the heart of hip-hop

By Lyndsey Winship
The Guardian
 6 days ago
‘BLKDOG is for the voiceless people who are trapped in their minds’: Botis Seva.

W — hen Botis Seva was a teenager, you would find him in one of two places after school: detention or dance class. Growing up in Dagenham, east London, “I never liked the idea of school,” he says. “But if it was Tuesday or Wednesday, we knew we had to just be good for a whole day and then it would be straight to dance.”

It was a hip-hop dance class, where mostly girls and a few boys would practise tricks. Seva couldn’t do tricks, but he loved dancing and, within a decade or so, he went from those classes to winning an Olivier for his piece BLKDOG, without much in the way of formal training in between.

We meet in a nondescript room at Sadler’s Wells theatre, where Seva’s company Far from the Norm will perform an extended version of BLKDOG. Seva, 30, is warm, easy to connect with and quick to smile; his character is quite different from that of his work, which at first glance seems full of shadowy angst, anger, alienation and crisis. In BLKDOG, hooded figures lash out in brooding darkness, militaristically drilled. There is a sense in Seva’s dance of permanently being on edge.

BLKDOG, which premiered in 2018, came out of the emotional place Seva was in at the time, just after the birth of his son. At 25, and as the first of his friends to have a child, he was struggling with fatherhood until one day he happened to pick up a book, Shoot the Damn Dog by Sally Brampton – a memoir of depression. It struck a chord. “It wasn’t necessarily depression,” Seva says of his own situation, “but I was feeling anxious about how to be a father. I started writing these ideas down about what fatherhood meant, what it means to be in a dark place, to be lost. There’s so much fear. My biggest fear was: how do I love? You look at [children] and they’re so innocent, you want to give so much. But I haven’t learned love in that way; my dad was not around. I was afraid: what if I get it wrong?”

Four years down the line, he’s in a different place. “He’s taught me a lot,” Seva says of his son. Seva wasn’t used to the men around him showing vulnerability. “Getting into your emotions is sometimes difficult for the men I know,” he says. “But making BLKDOG, I’ve had to dig deep into what I really feel, and you pour out your heart.”

Seva doesn’t do clear-cut narratives but his work is grounded in real life, and he’s clearly got something to say. He wants to give voice to people’s experiences – an early piece, Guvnas, was about racism and football hooliganism – and capture the troubles he saw in the families around him when he was growing up. “There are loads of things that happen behind closed doors,” he says. “Fear of being in the house with someone abusive, alcohol problems, childhood trauma, rape. I’ve spoken to lots of people who feel that they’re voiceless. BLKDOG is for the voiceless people who are trapped in their minds, even when their heart is like: ‘I want to find love.’”

‘When I allow the ego to go, things start happening’: Botis Seva. Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

Growing up with four siblings and his mum, a care worker who migrated from Angola, Seva was a sporty but quiet child. Dancing “got me away from distractions – I didn’t have to be out [on the streets].” Those first dance classes were run by Tony Adigun from Avant Garde Dance, an inspiring figure in the east London hip-hop scene. After three years the sessions at school were cut (“It was a shame for a lot of kids, you realise how much it’s needed,” he says), so Seva went to train with Adigun’s company. Watching Adigun choreograph, Seva liked the idea of being in control of the moving parts. He was teaching at a local youth club “just doing my own random thing”, and would make five-minute “sets” to enter small competitions where he could win a bit of money.

The confidence to try to make a career of it, despite being outside the dance establishment, came partly from Seva’s proximity to east London’s grime music scene, then an underground movement that was gaining national recognition; Seva (he was a huge fan of Kano and Wretch32. “It was a big buzz, seeing it come from nothing. People would just pick up a camera, shoot a video, make some music,” he says. “You don’t need money. You just start. Being around that energy helped.”

Seva dropped out of college after a year, and revealed to his mum that he would not be going to university. “When I told her: ‘Mum, I want to be a dancer’, she broke down completely.” But rather than changing his mind, it just meant he had to prove the sacrifice was worth it. “I spent a year in the youth club, practising every single day. I needed to make sure my mum saw this to the end and know it was worth it. Now she’s so proud.”

Dancing in the dark ... BLKDOG. Photograph: Camilla Greenwell

Seva’s biggest inspiration, aside from his mum, is his Christian faith. “It got me through lockdown,” he says. “I remember my mum always used to pray loudly in the room and I’d be: ‘Mum! What you keep praying for?!’ But when we got into lockdown I realised that it’s about having something else to trust in, something to hold on to. I can’t physically see God, I can just feel positive spirit in me.”

He regularly prays, reads his Bible, meditates and fasts, and as a result, “I can deal with bitterness and rage and all these little traits that I have.” He talks about prayer in the same way other artists might speak of the creative muse. “Before I came back to BLKDOG I fasted again and said: ‘God, please lead me through this piece because I can’t do it by myself,’ and I felt a massive change.” He clicks his fingers. “Before, I was wrestling with my ego – ‘I want to do it my way!’ And I think when I allow the ego to go, things start happening.”

“I can’t make the perfect piece,” he says, “because my life’s not perfect.” And he is at peace with that.

