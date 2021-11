Josh Richardson had kind words for fans after the Boston Celtics were booed out of TD Garden on Friday night. The 28-year-old made his Celtics debut in the team’s 115-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Richardson managed to have a solid showing, recording 12 points, three rebounds, and one steal while going 4-4 from three-point range. Despite his solid play, the guard took note of the reaction of the fans Friday, understanding their frustrations.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO