CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China and Serbia praise ‘steel friendship’ amid growing ties

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian officials have praised the “steel friendship” with China during talks with China’s foreign minister. The talks come amid fears...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Intelligence agency warns that China is creating global genetic database that could give it dominance over U.S. health care industry and a decisive military edge

Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Mills#Associated Press#Ap#Serbian#Balkan#European Union#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

I spent 5 weeks in COVID-era China, and here’s what I learned

Greetings from Shanghai. I’ve just arrived here from Hangzhou, the venue for this year’s Fortune Global 500 Summit, and will return tomorrow to Hong Kong. Herewith some very fleeting impressions of my sojourn in the Middle Kingdom. I say fleeting because even though I have been in China for five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China accuses US of 'lack of transparency' over sub accident

China on Tuesday accused the U.S. of a “lack of transparency and responsibility” regarding an accident in the South China Sea involving a Navy submarine last month. At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should provide full details of the incident that has revived the dispute between the two countries over the strategic waterway. “We once again urge the U.S. to give a detailed account of the accident,” he said. Wang described what he called a “lack of transparency and responsibility” by the U.S. in following up with the incident.He said the U.S. has...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy