Merck tops Q3 forecasts, as health systems adapt to COVID-19

By TOM MURPHY
harrisondaily.com
 8 days ago

The blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda and the vaccine Gardasil pushed Merck well past Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations, even as COVID-19 sapped demand for another vaccine....

Related
The Independent

Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them.The drugmaker said Thursday that longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding its fill-finish capacity may shift some deliveries to early 2022. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion.That’s down from a prediction for $20 billion in sales that it made in August.Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market. It brought in $4.81 billion in sales...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
harrisondaily.com

Toyota lifts forecast despite pandemic's supply chain damage

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker Toyota reported Thursday a 33% jump in second fiscal quarter profit, as it raised its full year forecast despite supply chain woes related to the coronavirus …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

Pfizer tops Q3 forecasts as total COVID vaccine sales soar

Pfizer is hiking sales expectations for its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine again, and its early look at 2022 also falls well above Wall Street forecasts. The drugmaker said Tuesday that it now expects to book about $36 billion in revenue from Comirnaty this year. That’s about 7% higher than what Pfizer forecast in July and more than twice what the company expected at the start of the year, shortly after distribution of the two-shot vaccine began.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Merck Jumps on Revising Forecast, Seeing $7 Billion in Covid Drug Sales

Investing.com – Merck stock (NYSE:MRK) gained more than 4% Thursday as the drug maker raised its annual forecast after its earnings shot past estimates in the third quarter. Boosting the stock were also hopes that Merck may have a blockbuster in molnupiravir, an oral anti-Covid drug currently awaiting regulatory approval. The comany said if the emergency use approval comes through in December, the drug offers an opportunity of up to $7 billion in sales in 2022 including $1 billion in revenue this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Philippines to receive 300,000 courses of Merck's COVID-19 pill

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines will receive 300,000 courses of Merck & Co’s COVID-19 antiviral drug next month, licensed importers and distributors said on Wednesday, as Asian nations race to get early access to the experimental pill amid large demand. Singapore and Malaysia have signed deals to buy the drug,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FiercePharma

Merck marks a first with global health org to license its COVID-19 pill

Merck took another step in the combat against the pandemic, inking a deal of firsts with the Medicines Patent Pool that allows the health organization to sublicense molnupiravir and supply the COVID-19 oral medication to 105 low- and middle-income countries. The agreement with the MPP—a group backed by the United...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Merck signs pact to broaden generic manufacturing of COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Merck & Co has signed a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) that will allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, the U.S. drugmaker and the organization announced on Wednesday. Merck said the royalty-free license would...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
shoredailynews.com

Over 90% of team members at Riverside Health System have complied with the COVID-19 Vaccine Policy

As of October 18, 2021, over 90% of the team members at Riverside Health System have complied with the COVID-19 vaccine policy, which includes receiving the vaccine or having an approved exemption. “Riverside is grateful for the hard work and sacrifices of our team members during this pandemic,” said Bill Downey, Chief Executive Officer at Riverside Health System. “We formalized our COVID-19 vaccine requirements in late August and have had overwhelming support from our team members and community.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

How a Learning Health System Fueled COVID-19 Clinical Guidelines

A learning health system is a closed loop clinical decision support model that combines current evidence, clinical experience, and data analytics to accelerate the creation of clinical guidelines, according to blog authors Blackford Middleton, Matthew Burton, Christopher J. Tignanelli, John D. Halamka, Sandy Schneider, Michael Barr, and Pawan Goyalwrote. While...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

AstraZeneca pulls request for Swiss approval of COVID shot

BERLIN (AP) — AstraZeneca said Thursday that it is withdrawing its application for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland because the country's medical regulator wanted to restrict its use …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WEAU-TV 13

Gundersen Health System expands COVID-19 vaccine booster availability

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to more people beginning Wednesday at Gundersen Health System. Gundersen said Tuesday that booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be made available to anyone seeking a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, those seeking a booster dose can receive any of the three COVID-19 vaccines regardless of their original vaccine series. That means someone who took Pfizer can receive a Moderna or J&J booster dose, as an example.
LA CROSSE, WI
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Merck will allow drugmakers in other countries to make its COVID-19 pill

U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. said it will license drugmakers worldwide to produce its potentially lifesaving antiviral pill for treatment of COVID-19 in adults. The drug, known as molnupiravir, has shown promise in treating the disease, and the agreement to license its production could help millions of people in the developing world gain access to it.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Half of People Who Got Pfizer Have Lower Antibodies—Here's Why

Over the past several months, health experts and officials have analyzed the protection granted by Pfizer's vaccine. Recent research has shown that while Moderna's vaccine remains rather stable over time, the other mRNA vaccine appears to wane in its protection against infection, despite using similar technology. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine diminishes enough to warrant the authorization of booster shots for certain groups of people. Now, new research shows that a much larger group could have lower antibodies from the Pfizer shot.
INDUSTRY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

