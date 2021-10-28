CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

As Black Women, Finding A Therapist Who ‘Gets It’ Was Almost Impossible

By Ashlee Wisdom, MPH, Eddwina Bright, MBA
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs two Black women, we grew up with a lot of stigmas about taking care of our mental health. It’s normal for Black women to rely on our families or friend groups to stay strong. We also found solace in our places of worship, our partners, and ourselves. But we did...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laist.com

Why It’s So Hard To Find A Therapist In LA

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Thinking about 2020 and the low points of the pandemic, Milana Burdette of L.A. remembers the social isolation and widespread confusion that she and so many others had to deal with.
MENTAL HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

How to Pick Out a Therapist Who’s a Good Fit for You

If you have been feeling low lately and need someone to talk to, you may have thought of seeing a therapist. With mental and emotional health affecting 13% of the world’s population, therapy is becoming a vital resource. While there are many available therapists, not everyone can be the right...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
WGN TV

Study finds men are as emotional as women

A new study is shaking up emotional stereotypes as we know them. Researchers at the University of Michigan say women are not more emotional than men. After studying a group of 142 men and women over 75 days, they determined men’s emotions fluctuate the same way women’s do, only for different reasons.
theridgewoodblog.net

right therapist

If you have been feeling low lately and need someone to talk to, you may have thought of seeing a therapist. With mental and emotional health affecting 13% of the world’s population, therapy is becoming a vital resource.
MENTAL HEALTH
Literary Hub

What Therapists Are Reading to Get Through the Many Crises of the Moment

Nearly 600 days into the national health emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic we now face a concurrent mental health pandemic. In a recent CDC survey, 31 percent of respondents in the US claimed depression, while a shocking 11 percent reported seriously contemplating suicide within the preceding ten days. Fatal drug overdoses, reflective of both higher rates of addiction as well as suicidality, increased by 30 percent during this grief-stricken year and a half.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Black People#Mental Health Services
hypefresh.co

Black Women: The Urgency To Address Heart Health Among Black Women

It’s finally November, marking the beginning of a two-month long rolling out of traditional meals. Holidays are times when Black families come together to fellowship over meals made by “Mama”; however, those meals are usually slow-ticking time bombs. Black women, the beholder of a great deal of mental recipe books, have no idea that those recipes are life-threatening.
HEALTH
Vice

A Biracial YouTube Star Disparaged Black Women’s Hair. Now She’s Getting Canceled

Earlier this month, Atlanta-based influencer Briana Monique posted a vlog on YouTube where she discussed a few Black-owned hair products she was using to revive her hair after a few weeks of protective styling. What started out as a very relatable dilemma about breakage from the tension of wearing braids and heat damage, quickly went left. “I was blessed with my texture and type of hair,” she said. “My mom actually really has African American hair—don’t take this the wrong way. Sis, my mama got naps, okay, and she be struggling trying to find the right products for her hair because she is natural.” It seemed like, even if this was the way her mother spoke, that she was criticizing Black women’s natural hair. Even those who regularly supported her felt betrayed.
HAIR CARE
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Suffers From "PTSD" Due To Watching His Peers Get Murdered

More stars are drawing attention to the importance of mental health and Taraji P. Henson has partnered with Facebook Watch to expand her vision. The award-winning actress hosts Peace of Mind with Taraji where she sits down with celebrities and other influential figures. During the episodes, harsh truths and traumatic memories are often discussed, and such was the case when Chance The Rapper recently paid Taraji & Co. a visit.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WSAV News 3

Women of color growing force as mom influencers

PHOENIX (AP) — Kisha Gulley was once kicked out of a Facebook group for mothers with autistic children after a contentious debate she felt was racial. Over and over, she clashed with the white-dominated groups she’d sought out for support as a new mom. So Gulley, who is Afro Latina, started her own parenting blog […]
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy