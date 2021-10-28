As Black Women, Finding A Therapist Who ‘Gets It’ Was Almost Impossible

Earlier this month, Atlanta-based influencer Briana Monique posted a vlog on YouTube where she discussed a few Black-owned hair products she was using to revive her hair after a few weeks of protective styling. What started out as a very relatable dilemma about breakage from the tension of wearing braids and heat damage, quickly went left. “I was blessed with my texture and type of hair,” she said. “My mom actually really has African American hair—don’t take this the wrong way. Sis, my mama got naps, okay, and she be struggling trying to find the right products for her hair because she is natural.” It seemed like, even if this was the way her mother spoke, that she was criticizing Black women’s natural hair. Even those who regularly supported her felt betrayed.

