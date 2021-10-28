Dr. Kojo Is Making Mental Health Fun on TikTok, and He's Reached Millions

AEW Superstar The Blade took to his Instagram account yesterday and revealed that he struggles with mental health, anxiety, and depression. He said,. “Hello, my name is Jesse Guilmette, and I struggle with anxiety, depression and confidence issues. I first noticed an extreme spike in these feelings during the pandemic, which also made me realize I’ve suffered from these issues all my life. I just didn’t recognize what they were until then. So I reached out for help from some friends and family, tried a couple therapists and thought I had it under control from self-management. Until I had another spike recently. So I took more drastic measures this time and talked to the executives at All Elite Wrestling. Getting the courage to speak up to them was more difficult than it sounds, and I’d like to express a huge thank you to Doc Sampson, Megha Parekh, Tony Khan and everyone at AEW. When I’m not feeling the best, I simply remember that EVERY response I’ve received from the people I’ve opened up to has been incredibly positive and supportive. It’s feels good to tell you this and to take off my mask. It helps to talk about my struggles instead of holding them inside, and I’m feeling more confident and comfortable around people. Thank you for listening. I’m sorry if I’ve been distant lately. I love you and I can’t wait to see you soon.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO