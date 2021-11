Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) achieved a $1 trillion valuation earlier this week as the electric car company continued to disrupt the established car industry with new technologies such as autonomous driving software, solar power, and rechargeable batteries. Perhaps inspired by this success, Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC) says it wants to reinvent itself, too -- but it won't be a 100% makeover.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO