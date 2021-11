A couple of weeks ago, Nintendo released . This is the fifth game in the core Metroid series and was developed by Nintendo and Mercury Steam. The game is available on the Nintendo Switch and people cannot stop talking about it. The reason is clear, this game is absolutely incredible! It’s so good, it raised the sale of previous titles in the series to places in the top 3 on the Wii U and 3DS eshops. I highly recommend playing this game, even if it’s your first. Nintendo did supply a code but I couldn’t wait and actually bought my own copy before I got said review code.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO