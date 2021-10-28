Greece marks WWII entry anniversary with military parade

A French aid worker who was kidnapped and held hostage in Mali for four years has returned to the West African country on her own initiative, the French government said Wednesday, calling her decision "irresponsible". Sophie Petronin, 76, was taken by gunmen in December 2016 in the northern Malian city of Gao and held by what are believed to be Al-Qaeda-affiliated militants. She was freed in October last year, along with leading Mali opposition figure Soumaila Cisse, reportedly in exchange for the release of more than 200 convicted or alleged jihadists by the Mali authorities. The ordeal and eventual release of Petronin, who was the last remaining French hostage in the world, became national news, with President Emmanuel Macron himself welcoming her home as she touched down in France.

