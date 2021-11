When it comes to cookies, who doesn’t love them? Not all cookies are edible, though, and it is those nonedible ones that consumers have become frustrated with. As the push for greater online privacy has grown, regulations around the world have cropped up that put restrictions on how much consumer data that internet businesses can track. For any company relying on the internet to market and/or sell its products, these restrictions promise to disrupt their business.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO