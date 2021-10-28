Michael Myers tries to scare a kid, but gets a hug instead

In the very first Halloween, audiences caught a brief glimpse of the unmasked Michael Myers, though throughout the rest of the franchise, fans haven't gotten a good look at the face his iconic mask is disguising. That trend continues with the latest sequel, Halloween Kills, and while we might not get to see an unobscured look at Myers, a new behind-the-scenes photo from the film shows performer James Jude Courtney without the iconic mask and instead sporting gruesome burns that his character suffered from the events of the previous film's finale. You can check out the photo below and see Halloween Kills in theaters or on Peacock now.

