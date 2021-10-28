1984 Datsun Nissan 300ZX 50th Anniversary Is A Rare Find On The U.S. Market

Only 5,148 of these examples were produced for the U.S. market.

Showcasing Nissan’s most advanced technology of the time, the 300ZX was one of the best selling sports cars of the 1980s. Finished in a nearly perfect paint coat over a leather interior, this 1984 Datsun Nissan 300ZX Turbo is a prime example of what made the 300ZX so desirable. With 200-horsepower, a sleek sporty style, and a premium leather interior, this example is as comfortable as it is quick, and with its special finish it is sure to draw attention wherever it goes. Not only is it a great and rare example, it’s also a 50th Anniversary Edition, making it even more collectible.

The Z propelled Datsun into having such a big reputation. While this might be a 50th Anniversary Edition, 1984 was the first year you could buy on stateside, and they were only made for a few years until 1989. It was made a more modern looking car than the 280Z, with wider and more squared off bumpers.

There were only 5,148 of these cars made for the United States market, and many people estimate that of those, very few are left. Of the ones left, you’ll be hard pressed to find one in this condition for sale. It is ready for your Datsun collection, or to be used as a stylish daily driver. You can see it listed through GAA Classic Cars here, and get ready to bid now.

Ad Highlights: