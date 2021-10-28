Mario Party Superstars Review: A Nostalgic Blast That Needs Something More

Tug O’ War, the Once Blister Giving Game, Is Back With a Warning. It appears we have an old mini-game from the Mario Party 64 days. And this time, Nintendo isn’t taking any chances with this particular source of trouble. This particular mini-game, Tug o’ War, made national news back in the day before there were patch fixes and online tutorials with how brutal it was. Not with how difficult it was to play, though it was certainly filled with tension. This mini-game was known for causing friction burns, blisters, punctures, and cuts for kids playing back in the day. There was even one report of one child gaining a friction burn from fifteen to twenty minutes of play. Numerous parents complained, and Nintendo responded with, of all things, padded fingerless gloves with proof of purchase, and provided compensation to the attorney general’s office which had investigated the claims at the time. And too, Nintendo also ensured there was a new message on their Mario Party tips hotline so players were warned of the proper usage for that particular game. Nintendo did all it could at the time, and it may have been the reason why until now Tug o’ war has not been part of the Mario Party mini-game lineup.

