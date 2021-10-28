CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Party Superstars Review: A Nostalgic Blast That Needs Something More

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Party Superstars is ready to reel fans of the hit Nintendo franchise back into its archives. If you did not know, the party game will drop soon with some of the series' best moments from the Nintendo 64 era. Of course, this means all eyes are on Mario to see...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Mario Party Superstars Leaks Online Ahead of Release

Mario Party Superstars is set to release later this week on Nintendo Switch, but some players have gotten to check out the game a bit early. According to Video Games Chronicle, ROMs of the game have made their way online, allowing players to download Mario Party Superstars to their PC without paying for the game. This is the second major Nintendo release to leak online early, after a similar situation occurred with Metroid Dread. It's unclear whether Nintendo will be taking steps to shut down sites that are offering the game, but it's a safe bet the company isn't happy about the situation.
IGN

Mario Party Superstars' Best Feature Is The Board Game Stickers

Mario Party Superstars is a nostalgia-trip of iconic boards, Bumper Balls, and new improvements on the original Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube games. I recruited three of my colleagues to join me in playing Horror Land, a board from 2000’s Mario Party 2 on N64. It’s so crazy seeing Birdo and Waluigi walking around this classic board I first played 21 years ago. Horror Land has a day/night cycle every two turns and includes a new transition animation for when the time changes. This board also allows Whomps to finally get a good night's rest, and you can’t wake them up to get by. In 2018’s Super Mario Party, you only needed 10 coins for a Star, but in Mario Party Superstars, you’ll need 20 coins to buy a Star. Toadette has to adjust for inflation, after all.
Game Informer Online

Mario Party Superstars, N64 On Switch, Captain Dangerous | All Things Nintendo

On this week's episode of All Things Nintendo, we have a surprising amount of topics to chat about. Host Brian Shea is joined by Ky Parker aka Captain Dangerous to talk about her work as a toy photographer and set builder, and what means to be a Nintendo Ambassador. They also chat about all the news coming from the world of Nintendo before Brian gives his review on this week's big release: Mario Party Superstars.
cogconnected.com

Troublesome Minigame Returns in Upcoming Mario Party Superstars

Tug O’ War, the Once Blister Giving Game, Is Back With a Warning. It appears we have an old mini-game from the Mario Party 64 days. And this time, Nintendo isn’t taking any chances with this particular source of trouble. This particular mini-game, Tug o’ War, made national news back in the day before there were patch fixes and online tutorials with how brutal it was. Not with how difficult it was to play, though it was certainly filled with tension. This mini-game was known for causing friction burns, blisters, punctures, and cuts for kids playing back in the day. There was even one report of one child gaining a friction burn from fifteen to twenty minutes of play. Numerous parents complained, and Nintendo responded with, of all things, padded fingerless gloves with proof of purchase, and provided compensation to the attorney general’s office which had investigated the claims at the time. And too, Nintendo also ensured there was a new message on their Mario Party tips hotline so players were warned of the proper usage for that particular game. Nintendo did all it could at the time, and it may have been the reason why until now Tug o’ war has not been part of the Mario Party mini-game lineup.
NME

‘Mario Party Superstars’ adds health warning to notorious N64 minigame

Mario Party Superstars has updated the N64-era Tug o’ War minigame with a warning advising against using your palm to rotate the control stick. Ahead of Mario Party Superstars launching on October 29, Kotaku (thanks, EuroGamer) has reported that the Tug o’ War minigame has returned with a health warning.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Ouch: Mario Party Superstars receives palm warning for certain minigames

Mario Party Superstars is just days away. And with its impending launch comes memories of classic minigames. I certainly remember ones like Tug o’ War from the original Nintendo 64 game. Older readers might recall how many gamers used their palms to rotate the control stick faster in order to win the event. This lead to many bruises. It seems like Nintendo remembers this catastrophe, too, as it has added a palm warning to all rotating stick minigames in Mario Party Superstars.
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Mario Party Superstars

We’re back to our regularly scheduled madness with the Nintendo Switch eShop. There’s tons of stuff this week, including Mario Party Superstars: a remix of Mario Party content through the ages, and technically a first-party Nintendo release (download it here). One of the last of the year, in fact! Given that Advance Wars has retreated to 2022.
Gamespot

Here's How Mario Party Superstars Compares To The N64 Originals

Mario Party Superstars is out tomorrow, and the game acts as a greatest hits collection for the series' best minigames. Almost all of the best ones happen to come from the first few games on Nintendo 64, and GameSpot made a side-by-side comparison video so you can see the huge makeover they got for the Switch version.
nintendowire.com

Guide – All 100 mini-games in Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars is bringing back five Nintendo 64-era boards, but for its mini-game collection, it’s a much bigger bash! 100 of these remastered interludes will be featured in Superstars, and we’re keeping track of which ones are invited. Read on for the full list of Mario Party Superstars mini-games...
gamerevolution.com

Mario Party Superstars multiplayer: How many players are supported?

The party begins when you invite your friends to a rousing round of Mario Party Superstars. But just how many of your friends can jump in on the action? Party games are all about bringing people together, after all. However, this series has always focused on a specific number of players. Has that changed with the advent of online multiplayer, or is the max player count the same as ever?
My Nintendo News

Video: Mario Party Superstars launches today

It’s time to party – Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch. a classic collection featuringboards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games and 100 minigames from across the Mario Party series, is available today from select retailers across the UK and via My Nintendo Store. The boards have been redesigned...
gamepur.com

Who are the playable characters in Mario Party Superstars?

Mario Party has a big focus on its boards and minigames, and many want to play as their favorite Mushroom Kingdom character as they grab coins and stars. Who you play as doesn’t necessarily give you a competitive advantage over others, but you are out of your mind if you think you are going to get to play Yoshi over us. Below are all of the Mario Party Superstars playable characters.
gamepur.com

Peach’s Birthday Cake Board Guide – Mario Party Superstars

Peach’s Birthday Cake was one of the original boards to make its debut in the first Mario Party game. Since that game, the series has made some big changes and the design of Mario Party has come a long way, so things have been slightly tweaked with the new version of the board in Mario Party Superstars. Here is what you need to know about Peach’s Cake.
gamepur.com

What are the supported controller options in Mario Party Superstars?

The Nintendo Switch has a variety of different control methods for you to play its games. With its various modes of play come multiple controllers. If you are playing in handheld mode, you are most likely using Joy-Cons. If you are on television, you may prefer the Pro Controller. Whatever way you like to play, the Switch is flexible. With that in mind, the Mario Party series has had an interesting history with controls, so where does it stand in Mario Party Superstars?
gamepur.com

Space Land Board Guide – Mario Party Superstars

Space Land is a classic Mario Party board that originated in the second game in the series. Characters would dress up in space suits to find out who is the superstar and take down the evil Black Hole Bowser. Returning to the board in Mario Party Superstars does not bring back that version of Bowser, but many elements of the classic version have made their way back. Here is what you need to know about Space Land in Mario Party Superstars.
The Independent

10 best wireless gaming headsets to give you the multiplayer edge

In competitive multiplayer games, you need every advantage you can get, and while having the best wireless gaming headset won’t make up for a total lack of skill, it can significantly up your performance.A solid soundstage or even full-on virtual surround sound means you’ll be able to hear your enemies’ footsteps around you, preventing you from being caught unawares, while a noise-suppressing microphone will ensure your teammates hear your instructions (or bragging, we’re not judging) all the more clearly.Then, of course, there are other factors to consider: comfort is absolutely key, because you don’t want to be constantly adjusting your...
