A man working at a San Diego zip line course was killed after he fell while trying to help a customer, officials said. Joaquin Romero, 34, an employee of the La Jolla Indian Campground, was assigned to work the receiving platform of the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline on Saturday "and sustained a fall after he tried to assist a person ziplining," according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO