The strategic hole at the center of ‘Dune’

By Daniel W. Drezner
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. [Warning: this column contains plot spoilers about whatever iteration of the "Dune" story you hold dear.]. Over the past year Ana Marie Cox...

www.washingtonpost.com

Fort Worth Weekly

Gosh Dune It

Frank Herbert’s epic science-fiction Dune saga was made into a film by David Lynch in 1984, which boasted a superb look but completely failed in storytelling terms. This week comes a highly anticipated new movie version of Dune, which also looks phenomenal and offers a much smoother storytelling experience. I walked away from it wanting more, in both good and bad ways.
MOVIES
Cleveland Scene

The Problem With Dune

There is no problem with Dune. It's amazing. Go see it. Director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner: 2049) has crafted a big, fat, nerdy sci-fi epic that's worth viewing in theaters. It opens simultaneously (today) on HBO Max, but the massive scope of the film and its attention to visual detail reward viewings in premium formats.
MOVIES
Bay Weekly

Moviegoer: Dune

Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic is a visual feast in this clever adaptation. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet: The French Dispatch) has greatness thrust upon him by both parents. He is the son of a powerful Duke (Oscar Isaac: Scenes from a Marriage) and a mother (Rebecca Ferguson: Reminiscence) who is part of the Bene Gesserit, a feared all-female religious order with psychic powers. Though Paul knows both his parents have big plans for him, he has another vision of his destiny.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Children of Dune

While it seems like I should be getting close to being Dune-d out, that isn’t the case at all. After seeing Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, my desire to read the books is piqued more than ever. In the meantime, I’m moving on to John Harrison and Greg Yaitanes’ follow-up to the Syfy Dune miniseries, Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune. First broadcast in 2003, the series continues from the events of Dune, covering Herbert’s novels Dune Messiah and Children of Dune.
TV SERIES
soundandvision.com

Dune, at Last

But what exactly is the story of Dune? It's thousands of years in the future and mankind has conquered the cosmos, occupying hundreds or thousands of worlds. We've learned to fold space, enabling travel of unimaginable distances in the time it takes us to fly from New York to LA today. But to do so it requires the rare drug Melange, or as it is more commonly called, "Spice." It's the Spice that, among its other "benefits," enables such travel. The result is a vast galactic empire, with an emperor at its head and feuding Houses that husband one or more individual planets. But the Spice is available only on the planet Arrakis, with the House in power there able to accrue vast wealth.
MOVIES
Journal & Topics

‘Dune’ Not Done

“Dune” (155 min, Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, thematic material and some language). 7 out of 10. I’ve been a sci-fi geek my whole life. I love those cheesy films from the 1950s and got totally wrapped up in the original “Star Trek” series (the ones afterwards, too). I’m also a huge fan of fantasy — kissing cousin to sci-fi — and read books by the great sci-fi authors of the day like Isaac Azimov, Robert A. Heinlein, and Arthur C. Clarke, among others. I made my way through the four Tolkien books, so difficult to read…but I did it. The one mega-novel of those times, “Dune” (Frank Herbert, 1965), is one I didn’t attempt because the word was that it was just too complicated and dense to get through — though brilliant…a must read for sci-fi fans. I never took the plunge.
MOVIES
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

“Dune” Review

In an era of Hollywood defined by bombastic superhero movies, car chases, and explosions, “Dune” stands out for having the courage to take its time. The film is made memorable with solid performances, striking visuals, and a menacing yet beautiful score by Hans Zimmer. However, the movie is held back from being truly incredible by pacing issues and a painfully abrupt ending. One that leaves viewers waiting for the 2023 sequel to give the plot any sort of resolution.
MOVIES
ftc.co

Dune: A Reflection

Over the past year and a half, readers have been scouring dusty used book stores for a copy of an almost-forgotten piece of science fiction: Frank Herbert’s Dune. In anticipation of the Fall 2021 movie, readers are eager to prepare themselves by digging into the 800-page masterpiece. I stand guilty of such an undertaking myself – I am currently on page 535. In an effort to keep from spoiling the book (or the movie, whichever you see first), I write this in the midst of experiencing an unexpectedly emotional novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thesantaclara.org

Adapting ‘Dune’

After a history of failed attempts, the 2021 film adaptation may promise success at last for this sci-fi reboot. What comes to mind when you imagine iconic sci-fi films? Many will say “Star Wars,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Alien” or even “The Matrix.” The popular genre has produced a litany of household favorites.
MOVIES
