The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are in a situation that could have ripple effects that change the NFL and quarterback contract negotiations for years to come. Going into the season, the Browns locked up Baker Mayfield’s 5th-year option to keep the former #1 overall pick on his current rookie deal through 2022. However, talks of a huge extension that would make him the face of the franchise, one similar to the deals that Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in his draft class have already been awarded, have reached a stalemate.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO