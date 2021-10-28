CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Greece marks WWII entry anniversary with military parade

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Fighter jets flew over the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki Thursday as parachutists landed and troops marched in the city’s center to mark a national holiday commemorating Greece's defiance of Fascist Italy that forced it to enter World War II. But some student parades traditionally...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katerina Sakellaropoulou
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Parade#Northern Greece#Wwii#Thessaloniki#Ap#Greek#Fascist Italy#Italians#German
