Greece marks WWII entry anniversary with military parade

Taiwan's democracy is "a treasure" to be protected, the head of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday, promising to stand with the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiral to their highest level in years. China lays claim to Taiwan and has intensified efforts in recent years to isolate it on the international stage, bristling at any attempt to treat the self-ruled island as an independent state. Recent Chinese airforce incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone have been met with international support for Taipei, including from the United States -- which reiterated its long-standing commitment to supporting the island's self-defence. Led by French MEP Raphael Glucksmann, a vocal China critic who was among five lawmakers sanctioned by Beijing in March, the group has been described as the first "official" delegation to Taipei from the European Parliament despite Chinese opposition.

POLITICS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO