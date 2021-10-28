CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

‘WE DON’T NEED AS MANY PRISONS’: Hochul eyes ‘scaling-down’ or closure of state correctional facilities

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago

Prisons are not full enough. But that doesn’t mean Governor Kathy Hochul will be focusing on enforcement that could lead to more incarcerated New Yorkers.

Hochul, who succeeded Former Governor Andrew Cuomo after he resigned during late-summer, will continue the state’s effort of downsizing prisons.

She told reporters on Wednesday that the state has been evaluating capacity and occupancy of New York’s 50 prisons. A ‘scaling-down initiative’ is being eyed by the Hochul administration.

“My question is always about the workers who have made this their career,” Hochul told reporters. “I don’t live far from some of these facilities in upstate New York, my home, and I know it has an impact on the local economy.”

At this point there is no indication that select prisons will be closed. But it could indicate prospective change.

A compromise? Turning some of them into substance use disorder treatment facilities.

There are already-closed prisons in New York – like that in Butler, Wayne County – which is owned by the state still, but unused since the prison stopped operating there.

“These are buildings that I’m looking at the cost and also the opportunity associated with converting them to a different purpose,” Hochul added. “We don’t need as many prisons. The number of people incarcerated has gone down dramatically in our state. That’s something that is absolutely on the table and we are looking at right now.”

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Is trick-or-treating safe for kids this year with COVID-19 still around?

Kids didn’t get the chance to trick-or-treat last year, making this the first time for a lot of kids in ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ah0XW_0cfJQAXD00

Earlier this week on The Debrief Podcast a discussion about the future of Seneca Meadows in the town of Seneca ...

Principal on leave from Geneva Middle School: Tricia Budgar to take over for now

Geneva Middle School Principal John DeFazio is on leave. The Geneva City School District did not disclose the reason for ...

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education formally ended the high school renaming process this week. It had ...

Comments / 40

anon
6d ago

I literally want to see those statistics. Is this lady for real? The only reason incarceration may be down is because she is letting all the criminals out! Once Covid is over revist those stats and there will not be any room to house prisoner's. I suppose you can just let them out too. Drug or rehabilitation centers? Once the covid checks stop, they won't have money left for drugs therefore, committing more crimes in which we need jail cells for.

Reply(2)
27
Guest
6d ago

Well shitbird, you keep releasing them, just maybe one of those great releases good boys will hurt one of your relatives. Will that change your mind

Reply(1)
11
Theresa Clarke
6d ago

she is as bad as Cuomo if criminal have no reason to stop why would they its already been Proven letting criminals out they go back to doing what they were doing, rates right up there with her reallocating money for disabled kids, she has become the criminal

Reply
11
Related
FingerLakes1.com

LANDFILL LANDSLIDE: Election wins by Republicans mean 2025 closing date of Seneca Meadows likely to be extended

Republicans Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskoski flipped control of the five-member board by easily defeating Democrats Doug Avery and Dave DeLelys in heavy turnout. The two winners will claim their board seats Jan. 1. Sinicropi and Laskoski will join incumbent Republicans Mike Ferrara and Dawn Dyson, who were both backed by SMI in the 2019 election, to give their party a 4-1 edge and isolate Steve Churchill as the board’s lone Democrat.
SENECA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Government
Auburn, NY
Education
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls Town Council

Sinicropi, Laskoski make it a Republican sweep in Seneca Falls Town Council race. The unofficial results are posted in the Seneca Falls Town Council race where two seats were up for grabs on Tuesday night. Republicans Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskoski unseated incumbant Democrats Doug Avery and Dave Delelys pending absentee ballots. After the votes ...
SENECA FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua Town Board

Canandaigua Mayor Robert Palumbo defeats challenger Daniel Unrath. The race for Canandaigua mayor saw incumbent Bob Palumbo defeating Councilman Dan Unrath by a count of 1,200 to 964 pending absentee ballot counting. Palumbo ran on the Republican and Save the Lake party lines. Unrath ran on the Democratic and Chosen ...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Billions of dollars available for Americans still struggling without fourth stimulus check, but states aren’t paying residents. How much are you owed?

Many states were given financial aid following the pandemic disrupting and upending people’s lives. Many may not see that money though. A lot of governors in states decided to reroute that money to different needs within the state instead of giving it to residents in the form of checks like some states chose to do.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Correctional Facilities#New Yorkers#Iphone#The Debrief Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FingerLakes1.com

Governor Kathy Hochul expands paid family leave

Governor Kathy Hochul has added siblings to the list of family members with serious illnesses that people may take paid family leave to care for. Hochul is asking Congress to consider the same on a national level. Before adding siblings, the only approved family members were children, parents, grandparents, spouses,...
PALMYRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy