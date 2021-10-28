CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Review – Eternals proves Marvel’s future is cosmic perfection

By EJ Moreno
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEJ Moreno with a review of Marvel Studios’ Eternals…. Marvel Studios’ Eternals may be the most polarizing MCU film in years. With its pensive look at gods among men and stoic filmmaking, the Chloe Zhao-directed film worked for critic EJ Moreno. Though, could the DC/Jack Kirby-style be the reason...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

‘Eternals’ Film Review: Chloe Zhao’s MCU Movie Is Colossal, Cosmic and Refreshingly Close Up

In a Marvel story, time is fluid and history collapses, except when you’re sitting through one of their more artless and chaotic peril-fests, in which case the world being saved can’t come soon enough. Hiring Chloe Zhao to direct “Eternals,” however, sparked a curiosity unusual for a zealously protected billion-dollar commodity: Would the small-bore, contemplative humanity Zhao brought to “The Rider” and her Academy Award–winning “Nomadland” survive the scaled-up Marvel Cinematic Universe playbook?
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

First Reactions to Marvel's 'Eternals' Surface on Twitter

Marvel Studios has officially held its premiere for the much anticipated Eternals and early critic reactions have begun to pour in. Since Marvel announced that Chloé Zhao would direct Eternals critics and fans alike have voiced their opinions on the interesting choice. The studio, which has been known to stick to a formula when it comes to its box-office films, has proved that they were willing to take a chance Zhao to go a non-conventional route for a superhero film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Marvel’s “Eternals” Reviews Are In

The first critics reviews for Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” are now out and with 39 reviews counted on Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits at 72% and 6.3/10. That puts it as the third-worst of the MCU films to date, behind “Iron Man 2” (72% & 6.5/10), but ahead of both “The Incredible Hulk” (67% & 6.2/10) and “Thor: The Dark World” (66% & 6.2/10).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Two Weeks Teaser Released

"Eternals assemble!" Eternals is only two weeks away from finally hitting theaters. The movie will follow a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, but they've been instructed to only interfere when evil Deviants are involved, which is why they didn't help stop Thanos. In honor of the movie being just around the corner, Marvel has released a new teaser.
MOVIES
EW.com

Eternals review: There's less super, more story in Chloé Zhao's melancholy Marvel chapter

When did Marvel become a mood ring? Early on, their movie multiverse was mostly helmed by amiable experts-for-hire (Jon Favreau, Kenneth Branagh) in a sort of soylent superhero style more notable for its general competence than flair. Then came the auteurs and their looser, bolder takes: Taika Waititi's gleefully loopy Thor: Ragnarok; Ryan Coogler's culture-smashing Black Panther; Destin Daniel Cretton's breezy, balletic Shang-Shi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. But Eternals is the first to be overseen by a recent Oscar winner still fresh off her own watershed: Chloé Zhao, who became the only woman of color (and second female overall) to ever take home the Best Director prize, for last year's sparse, elegiac Best Picture winner Nomadland.
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel's Eternals: Exclusive "Visionary" Featurette

Marvel Studios' Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. The ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo. Marvel Studios' Eternals opens in theaters on Friday, November 5.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The Cosmic Competence of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

I’m not one of those “keep your movies out of my games” types, whose eyes glaze over whenever a videogame enters a cut-scene or asks you to actually care about its dialogue. I’ve maybe started to lean that way, though, if only because there’ve been so many middling-to-bad examples of the cinematic game over the last several years. It’s long been the go-to for big-budget blockbuster games, but the cost, in terms of both overworked employees and bloated budgets, rarely translates to artistic success, resulting in a number of boring, overbearing, easily skippable games.
VIDEO GAMES
heyuguys.com

Marvel’s Eternals UK Premiere Interviews

Last night, London town saw the premiere for Marvel’s latest movie Eternals directed by Chloé Zhao. Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff were all in the city to hit the red carpet for the movie which heads to cinemas 5th November. Our red carpet dynamic due...
MOVIES
Indy100

Marvel’s Eternals flooded with homophobic one-star reviews because of gay hero

Marvel’s Eternals, which features a gay superhero, is being review-bombed just a week before it hits theaters. Eternals centers on a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly existed on Earth for thousands of years. The main cast includes Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kumail Nanjiani, Harish Patel, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Brian Tyree Henry.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Eternals’ Is One of Marvel’s Emptiest Movies Yet

It’s all in the eyes, as they say. All those quotes and euphemisms. Windows to the soul, eye for an eye, the hills and their eyes, you know the gist. I’m reminded of Christian Bale’s cold, unhinged performance as the serial-killing banker Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. “We talked about how Martian-like Patrick Bateman was,” director Mary Harron told BlackBook in 2009. “How he was looking at the world like somebody from another planet, watching what people did and trying to work out the right way to behave… He just had this intense friendliness with nothing behind the eyes, and [Bale] was really taken with this energy.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

ComicBook Nation: Is Marvel's Eternals A Good Movie & Paranormal Activity 7 Review

In this Episode of ComicBook Nation podcast: 1. Interview with new Resident Evil movie director Johannes Roberts 2. SPOILER-FREE Debate about whether Marvel's Eternals is actually a good movie 3. Reviews of Paranormal Activity 7, Army of Thieves and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game 4. Halloween Horror Comics Talk!
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If…? poster showcases the Guardians of the Multiverse

Marvel Studios has released a new poster for its Disney+ animated series What If…? featuring the Guardians of the Multiverse – Gamora, Black Widow, Star-Lord T’Challa, Doctor Strange Supreme, Killmonger and Thor – under the gaze of The Watcher; take a look here…. Marvel’s What If…? features the voice talents...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Kevin Feige initially planned to kill all six original Avengers in Avengers: Endgame

While it seemed a pretty safe bet that at least one of the original line-up of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes wouldn’t make it to the final credits of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios ended its Infinity Saga by taking out not one, not two, but three of the OG Avengers, with both Black Widow and Iron Man falling in battle against Thanos and Steve Rogers opting to lay down the shield for a life in the past with Peggy Carter.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Eternals clips feature an Endgame recap and a Bollywood dance scene

Ahead of the film’s release this Friday, two new clips have landed online for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, the first of which sees Ajax (Salma Hayek) recounting the event of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame for the one or two people in the audience who skipped the closing chapters of The Infinity Saga, while the second offers up a Bollywood dance scene courtesy of Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani); take a look here…
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

