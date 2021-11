It was always disappointing that Resident Evil VII Biohazard never made it to more virtual reality (VR) headsets as it was such a good experience on PlayStation VR. When 2005’s Resident Evil 4 was confirmed for Oculus Quest 2 it was great to hear this classic getting a VR makeover, even if it was another headset exclusive. However, Resident Evil 4 is a very different beast to that later sequel, and while developer Armature Studio has done a commendable job with the transition with plenty of VR interactions, there are unavoidable elements from the original that do hamper the overall experience.

