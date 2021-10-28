CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stiffest charge stands for ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright

Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has denied a defense request to dismiss the most serious charge against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. Former Brooklyn Center police Officer...

