Valeria Cincinelli, an ex-NYPD officer, was sentenced to four years in prison Friday as she wept and apologized for her plot to hire a hitman for $7,000 to take out her ex-husband and her current boyfriend’s teenage daughter. Capturing 37-year-old cop involved roping in her boyfriend, John DiRubba, as an informant and the FBI staging the death of Cincinelli’s ex, Isaiah Carvalho, complete with crime scene photos. Carvalho asked the judge to give her the full five years. His attorney said, “He’s gonna be looking over his shoulder... I think her tears are because she got caught. I don’t think they’re because she’s remorseful.” Cincinelli reportedly cried as she told the court: “I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I acknowledge I was wrong, and I accept responsibility.”

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO