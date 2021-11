On Thursday, October 28, HB3136 overwhelmingly passed in both the House and Senate in Illinois, presenting new changes to the legal sports betting market in the state. The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 44-12 before it moved to the House and was approved 100-11. Illinois initially legalized sports betting as part of a massive capital bill in June 2019, and the first legal sports bet was placed nine months later at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, the landscape of sports betting will be drastically changed if HB3136 gets a signature from Governor J.B. Pritzker, the last step now that both the Senate and House have approved it.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO