Beauty & Fashion

Chocolate dress fashion show opens Paris fair

USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModels wear dresses adorned with candy,...

www.usatoday.com

Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is bringing her much-watched style to Boohoo. The actress is teaming with the online retailer for her first fashion collaboration, a collection of 40 pieces that mimic her bold, statement-making style. Fox also teamed with her fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly, on the collection.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution “I am so excited to announce my first fashion collaboration with Boohoo,” Fox said in a statement. “I feel like I’ve really come into my own over...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
editorials24.com

Paris Hilton reportedly picks Valentino wedding dress

Paris Hilton recently revealed she’s planning to wear “lots of dresses, probably 10” when she marries Carter Reum — and ahead of the couple’s November nuptials, details about her bridal style are starting to emerge. An insider told the Daily Mail that the bride, 40, will say “I do” wearing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Times-Review

Fall Fashion Show to feature local models, boutiques

About 60 Cleburne residents will get their 15 minutes of fame as they strut the stage on Saturday night. Inklyne Realty Group is hosting a Shop Local Fall Fashion Show featuring clothes from 14 local boutiques worn by community members such as Cleburne High School football Defensive Coordinator Jason Payne. Other models include local business owners, teachers and other community leaders.
CLEBURNE, TX
michiganchronicle.com

Star-Studded Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Fashion Show & Firehouse Opens in Detroit

(Alton Mason & Mary J. Blige — Photo Courtesy of Bottega Veneta) ‘Salon’ is Bottega Veneta’s main ready-to-wear presentation and part of a new concept through which Bottega presents their collections. It was introduced in October 2020. It takes inspiration from the intimate presentations of the golden age of couture. Each season takes Salon ‘on the road’ to explore new territories.
DETROIT, MI
Muscatine Journal

Chocolate goodness: Master chocolatiers return to famed Paris fair

A translucent dress with strategically-placed real chocolate embroidery and a Picasso-inspired outfit were the highlights of the fashion show at the Paris chocolate exhibition, which was inaugurated on Wednesday evening. This 26th edition was the first time the Salon du Chocolat trade show was held since the pandemic hit and bore the theme of 'Renaissance'.
LIFESTYLE
saportareport.com

Sustainable Fashion Week: Dress cute but make it eco-friendly

If you're looking to add to your wardrobe with Mother Nature in mind, check out the Sustainable Fashion Week from Oct. 28-30. (Photo courtesy of Tanjuria Willis) Thanks to targeted social media ads and brand deals with your favorite celebrities, it can be tempting to buy a new outfit or the latest pair of shoes.
ATLANTA, GA
TrendHunter.com

Site-Specific Fashion Shows

Chilean architect Smiljan Radic built a cloud-like dome for luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer show. The luxury fashion house invited guests to a large-scale transparent dome on a rooftop in East London, debuting their 2022 Spring/Summer collection. After debuting its latest collections in Paris for the past 20 years, Alexander McQueen returned home with a performance that distinctly spoke to British life.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
miamistudent.net

Romanticism and nature at Paris Fashion Week

While edginess and opulence took center stage in many of this year’s Paris Fashion Week shows, designer Georges Hobeika stood out with a different direction. The relatively new couturier's ethereal collection, named "Orchidée Précieuse" (Precious Orchid), evoked imagery of fairy tales, nature and magic. A quintessential example of the fantastical, dreamy wonder that Paris symbolizes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thelandonline.com

Fashion show to bring glam to dormant historic building

Downtown’s historic post office building has stood for 125 years, growing alongside Mankato for most of that period. But APX Construction Group, which is redeveloping the space, noted that for almost a year the building has been largely dormant. The company’s answer to the silence on Second Street is for...
MANKATO, MN
artforum.com

Ingrid Luquet-Gad around the Paris fairs

I KNEW I WAS LATE when the Instagram notification popped up on my screen. At 6 p.m. sharp, @hansulrichobrist was live from Palais de Tokyo, where Anne Imhof’s performers were starting their four-hour-long eschatological march. As I made my way inside, the procession had already dispersed, letting tension and impatience build up before the first act: a vulturous Eliza Douglas perched on a railing, engaging in a pared-down duet with her machinic double, an orbiting sound speaker.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Annie's Room Fashion Show

KINGSPORT – Annie’s Room held its “The Greatest Show” fashion show Saturday afternoon at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center. The super model squad took the stage for 90 minutes, showing off the latest fashions to a crowd of more than 40 people. “We considered this our fall inaugural...
KINGSPORT, TN
shoreupdate.com

Compass’ Estate Treasures Fashion Show boutique.

GRASONVILLE — Compass’ Estate Treasures hosted their 25th Fashion Show at Prospect Bay Country Club, raising more than $14,500 for hospice care and grief support services in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. More than 160 women and men came out in support of Compass, to experience the fun and fashion offered by Estate Treasures. A pop-up boutique was arranged with some of their upscale offerings, as well as the themed pieces worn by the models available for purchase after the show. DJ Steve Moody and host Mandy Leager kept the crowd entertained. This year’s models were community members that live in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Each model is a dedicated Compass volunteer, including patient volunteers, Estate Treasures volunteers. and administrative volunteers.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
digmb.com

'New2U' Runway Show/Fundraiser to Feature Sustainable Fashion

A runway show sponsored by SouthBayCares will feature "slow" fashion - gently used and sustainable clothing - and raise funds for two local nonprofits. The "New2U" event will be held at El Camp in El Segundo on Sunday, November 7, from noon until 4:00 p.m. In addition to the runway...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Making Dreams A Reality 2021 Fashion Show

There is much to look forward to as Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley are gearing up for their 10th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique. “Making Dreams a Reality”, this year’s theme, will take place on Sunday, November 14 at the beautiful Hyatt Regency in Valencia. Chaired by Sandi Naba and Co-chair Lissa Mahler, the event will be an afternoon of fashion fun, with the boutique opening at 10 a.m. and Fashion Show beginning at noon.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
FASHION Magazine |

Emily In Paris is Launching Merchandise Inspired by the Show’s Fashion

It's time to channel your inner Emily Cooper. Emily in Paris was easily one of the most binge-watched shows of 2020. From the stunning cinematography showcasing the French capital to the ogle-worthy fashion looks sported by protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), the comedy was a welcome escape during the pandemic, and left many of us wanting more. Now, with the show returning for a second season on December 22, fans will soon be able to dress like a character straight out of the series thanks to an online store that will sell merchandise from the show’s wardrobe. As Emily might say, c’est magnifique!
TV & VIDEOS
Sioux City Journal

Rooted Boutique to host holiday fashion show

SIOUX CITY -- Rooted Boutique will be hosting a holiday fashion show at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. A clothing store for men's and women's contemporary clothing with locations in Holstein, Iowa and at 505 Sixth St. in Sioux City, Rooted Boutique features quality brands that promote confidence and fun.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shines in a Sequined Dress and Curvy Pink Sandals at the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show

Salma Hayek appropriately brought glitz and glam to the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles last night. The 55-year-old found a way to give a chic red carpet look some retro flair. She wore a long-sleeve sequin dress  with beige Victorian-style lace detail draping down at the cuff. The dress consisted of blue sequins with silver patches along the seams. The bottom of the dress, which had an A-line shape, was trimmed with white and brown sequins.  The star held a matching shiny silver clutch bag. On her feet, the “Frida Kahlo” actress wore a pair of open-toe platform heels. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
