Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing

The loafer is a staple in any man’s wardrobe. Worn with dress socks and a sharp suit, they’re a go-to for Monday morning meetings; worn with chinos and a polo, they’re your essential country club vibe. However, loafers have also become a standard piece of footwear for hipsters in recent years, and these casual-meets-formal dress shoes can be seen just about everywhere these days.
The penny loafer, the most common type seen here, actually took that name from the little saddle slit in front. Once upon a time, prep school students would keep a penny there for payphone calls home. Today,...
