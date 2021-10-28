CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing

USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Lauren has unveiled navy blue uniforms...

www.usatoday.com

Ralph Lauren has unveiled navy blue uniforms for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremonies of the winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. Just six months after the summer games closed in Tokyo, winter athletes are gearing up for China in February. After competition ends, they’ll be parading in a hooded puffer jacket with the red-and-blue plaid on the front and made of recycled polyester and recycled down.
