Chocolate dress fashion show opens Paris fair

It's time to channel your inner Emily Cooper. Emily in Paris was easily one of the most binge-watched shows of 2020. From the stunning cinematography showcasing the French capital to the ogle-worthy fashion looks sported by protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), the comedy was a welcome escape during the pandemic, and left many of us wanting more. Now, with the show returning for a second season on December 22, fans will soon be able to dress like a character straight out of the series thanks to an online store that will sell merchandise from the show’s wardrobe. As Emily might say, c’est magnifique!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO