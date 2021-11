The Morning Show 2×07, “La Amara Vita,” gave Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) something resembling closure for one of the most important relationships in her life. Highlighting excellent performances from both Aniston and Steve Carell, as Mitch Kessler, the episode reminded us that nothing is ever as black and white as we’d like it to be. People are complex, and they are never the same thing to everyone around them. But maybe, even knowing that, there are some who just don’t deserve to be redeemed, no matter how much the people who never saw that side of them may wish otherwise.

