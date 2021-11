The Sandbox generated funds from a funding round led by SoftBank to expand its NFT and metaverse offerings beyond gaming. Metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox, has raised $93 million in a funding round led by the SoftBank Vision Fund 2, according to Reuters. The latest funding round reflects The Sandbox’s accelerated growth in monthly active users, and transaction volume which surpassed $144 million. Furthermore, the fundraising is happening just over a year after the last one took place. Although The Sandbox declined to disclose its valuation, its native crypto Sandbox coin (SAND) has a market cap of approximately $2 billion. Furthermore, the company said it currently owns about 22% of the coins.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO