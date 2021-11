As an avid fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), there is nothing more electrifying than a new MCU film coming out. As such, it was extremely exciting when “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was released on Sept. 3, 2021. I saw “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in theaters opening weekend and was very impressed by the quality of the film, from its stunning fight choreography to the depth and richness of the characters. However, I left with a burning question in my head: where was the buzz around this film? I realized that Marvel had failed “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with a minimal marketing campaign which failed to get the word out about the film.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO