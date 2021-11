Introducing Selma Blair is in theaters for a limited release with digital streaming on Discovery+ on Oct. 21, 2021. Of the actresses that came to attention in the early aughts, Selma Blair is arguably one of the few that was known more for the “type” she played rather than her celebrity off-screen. She played prim and pretty, with a dash of darkness, in films like Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde with supporting character aplomb. And while she graced plenty of magazine covers, there was never truly a sense of who she was outside of her work. The documentary Introducing, Selma Blair finally reveals the acerbic, funny, resourceful woman underneath the Hollywood gaze as she endures the pain and uncertainty of an experimental stem cell transplant to improve her debilitating multiple sclerosis symptoms.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO