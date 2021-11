LINVILLE — A new, freestanding Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health Hospital will officially open its doors on Nov. 15. ARBH’s unique approach provides a top-tier treatment experience for patients, according to Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. The healing environment includes open areas with natural light and mountain views. Caregivers partner with patients to meet them where they are and provide a combination of coping skills and innovative approaches to therapy. Learn all about the new facility at apprhs.org/arbh.

