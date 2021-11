The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is a supertruck, but it's meant to be used just like a regular one. As such, GMC will be showing off a choice selection the 200-plus parts and accessories for the electric off-roader that will allow its owners to go camping, venture off the beaten path, maximize its storage capabilities, and more at this year's SEMA show. Over a dozen of these parts will be displayed on an Edition One pickup along with a production pickup and a pre-production Hummer EV SUV.

