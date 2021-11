Have been yearning for a new game to give you your competitive fix? The next installment of the Boom Beach Franchise, Boom Beach: Frontlines could be that game. Currently, pre-registration and pre-order are available worldwide, but if you are a resident of Canada, you could be eligible to begin playing right now. Boom Beach: Frontlines is now available to download in Canada as a soft launch for Android and iOS devices. Unfortunately, no release date has been announced for its official global launch, but we are hopeful to hear of one soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO