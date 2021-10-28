Redistricting plans signed by governor

On November 1, the Colorado Supreme Court issued a ruling stating its finding that the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission acted lawfully and “did not abuse its direction in applying the substantive criteria set forth in Article V Section 44.3 of the Colorado Constitution in adopting the plan. The court therefore approves the plan and orders the Commission to file the plan with the Colorado Secretary of State no later than December 15, 2021, as required by… The Colorado Constitution.” That ruling ended a process that began in 2018 when voters, with the endorsement of the leaders of both major political parties, adopted Amendment Y to the state constitution removing congressional redistricting authority from the General Assembly and transferring it to the new Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission. The process began in earnest for the first time this summer with preliminary maps drawn by professional staff followed by dozens of public hearings around the state that began in July and ended shortly before the final proposed map was required to be submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court on October 1.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO