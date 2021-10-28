OBITUARY: Billy Roy Eatherly, Sr.
Billy Roy Eatherly, Sr. – Age 86 of Nolensville, TN. October 25, 2021. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Lou Eatherly; and...williamsonsource.com
Billy Roy Eatherly, Sr. – Age 86 of Nolensville, TN. October 25, 2021. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Lou Eatherly; and...williamsonsource.com
Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.https://williamsonsource.com/
Comments / 0