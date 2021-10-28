CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ukraine's capital tightens restrictions due to spike in coronavirus cases

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0205Co_0cfJJ1M200

KYIV, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv will tighten lockdown restrictions due to a spike in coronavirus cases, mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a televised briefing on Thursday.

From Monday, cafes, restaurants, gyms, shopping and entertainment facilities will only be allowed to operate if all staff are vaccinated, he said. At the same time, these institutions are prohibited from accepting visitors who do not have vaccination certificates or negative COVID-19 tests.

A negative COVID-19 test or vaccine certificate will also be mandatory to use public transport.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Moscow tightens restrictions as infections, deaths soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Moscow have announced plans to shut restaurants and non-food stores and introduce other restrictions later this month as Russia registered the highest daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic. The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Russia’s death toll to 227,389, by far the highest in Europe. Moscow Mayor Sergei said all restaurants, cafes and non-food stores, gyms, cinemas and other entertainment venues in the Russian capital will be shut from Oct.28 to Nov.7. Schools and kindergartens will also be closed during that period, and most state organizations and private businesses will halt work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Romania tightens COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge

BUCHAREST (Reuters) -The Romanian government will re-introduce a night curfew and make health passes mandatory for entry to most public venues from Monday, as well as sending school children on vacation for two weeks, as it seeks to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The measures, expanding nationwide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kurv.com

Belgium Reimposes Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Spike

(AP) — Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have shot up in Belgium, pushing the government to reimpose some pandemic restrictions that it only relaxed a few weeks ago and expand a nationwide use of the COVID-19 pass. Daily infections in the European Union nation of 11 million increased 75% to reach...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitali Klitschko
US News and World Report

Ukraine Capital Tightens Lockdown Measures as New COVID-19 Cases Jump

KYIV (Reuters) -Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv will have to present vaccine certificates to use restaurants, gyms and public transport from Monday, the city authorities announced on Thursday after the country reported new record high daily COVID-19 cases. The health ministry said Ukraine registered a record 26,071 new coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
TRAVEL
CNBC

Half of Beijing's flights are canceled as China's capital city tightens Covid restrictions

About half the flights to and from Beijing city's two airports were canceled Tuesday, according to aviation industry data site VariFlight. China has a strict "zero tolerance" policy for controlling the coronavirus. Local authorities are on high alert after a handful of locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the weekend indicated the latest spike in cases might be spreading beyond just a few regions.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Gyms#Restaurants#Kyiv#Ukrainian
The Independent

Romania hits pandemic death record of 591 as vaccines lag

Romania reported a record daily number of 591 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday amid a persistently low vaccination rate and a wave of coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed the country's ailing health care system. Only 37% of adults in Romania, a European Union member with around 19 million people, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to an EU average of 75%. Within the 27-nation EU, only Bulgaria has a smaller share of its population vaccinated. Romanian authorities said Tuesday that 541 of the 591 people who had died of COVID-19 since the day before were unvaccinated. More than 1,800 COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high

MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll reached a record high of 1,195 on Thursday amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to impose a nationwide workplace shutdown. The government coronavirus task force also reported 40,217 new infections in the past 24 hours, including 6,305...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

Putin rages against vaccine refusal as COVID-19 deaths hit record highs in Russia

MOSCOW — Authorities in Moscow on Thursday announced plans to shut restaurants, cinemas and non-food stores and introduce other restrictions later this month, as Russia registered the highest daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic. The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

German COVID-19 cases hit daily record as health ministers meet

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Germany reported 33,949 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic last year, ahead of a two-day meeting of state health ministers starting on Thursday. Countries across Europe have been reporting rises in coronavirus infections, prompting debate over whether to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Hungary reports jump in daily COVID-19 infections to 6,268

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hungary reported a jump in daily COVID-19 infections to 6,268 on Thursday, with the daily tally more than doubling from the middle of last week, the government said. Hungary, a country of 10 million, has reported 31,101 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ukraine appoints new defence minister amid scrutiny on Russian troop movements

KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday voted to appoint President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's nominee Oleksii Reznikov as the new defence minister. A 55-year-old former lawyer and deputy prime minister, Reznikov will replace Andrii Taran who resigned this week after his track record on reforms was criticised by lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy