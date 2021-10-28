CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gender gap revealed in academic journal submissions during first COVID-19 wave

By Elsevier
 6 days ago

Newswise — Amsterdam, October 27, 2021 – During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, a study of 2,329 academic journals has found that fewer manuscripts were submitted by women than by men, with this gender gap being especially prominent in the medical field and for women in earlier...

Nature.com

The pandemic could worsen the gender gap in research

More evidence that school closures and lockdowns damaged the productivity and career prospects of female researchers. You have full access to this article via your institution. During the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, school closures and severe lockdown measures put family support out of reach in many countries. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Climatic signatures in the different COVID-19 pandemic waves across both hemispheres

The roles of climate and true seasonal signatures in the epidemiology of emergent pathogens, and that of SARS-CoV-2 in particular, remain poorly understood. With a statistical method designed to detect transitory associations, we show, for COVID-19 cases, strong consistent negative effects of both temperature and absolute humidity at large spatial scales. At finer spatial resolutions, we substantiate these connections during the seasonal rise and fall of COVID-19. Strong disease responses are identified in the first two waves, suggesting clear ranges for temperature and absolute humidity that are similar to those formerly described for seasonal influenza. For COVID-19, in all studied regions and pandemic waves, a process-based model that incorporates a temperature-dependent transmission rate outperforms baseline formulations with no driver or a sinusoidal seasonality. Our results, so far, classify COVID-19 as a seasonal low-temperature infection and suggest an important contribution of the airborne pathway in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, with implications for the control measures we discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Academic Journal#Study Group#Covid 19#Gender Inequality#Sociology#The University Of Milan#Plos One#Italian
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Gender Gap Seen in COVID-19 Deaths in People With Diabetes

Men with diabetes are more likely than women with diabetes to die from COVID-19, according to a new analysis presented at the 2021 meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and described in an article at CTV News. Researchers have long known that people with diabetes are...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Professor who tweeted the coronavirus genome, paving the way for new vaccines, scoops major Australian science award

The role played by University of Sydney Professor Edward Holmes in the COVID pandemic is already the stuff of legend. His decision to tweet the genome of SARS-CoV-2 on January 11 2020, making the data freely available to everyone, sparked urgent work in labs around the world to develop a test and a vaccine. Within days, the first diagnostic tests were available, and that weekend, scientists at Moderna and Pfizer are reported to have downloaded the genome and set to work on their mRNA vaccines, bringing a new technology to medicine in record time. But it is the deeper story I...
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

Data map: Tracking COVID-19 waves in Africa

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of positive cases across the world as well as in individual countries, has come in a series of rises, peaks and falls. Essentially, the overall pattern has been a series of waves. Within the first two years since the outbreak, most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Competition drives the gender pay gap? Maybe not

One theory for the gender wage gap in the United States is that women may be less competitive than men. New findings complicate that idea. Researchers find that women enter competitions at the same rate as men—when they have the option to share their winnings with the losers. The study...
EDUCATION
