Buffett has managed portfolios through some big inflationary moments. Here's what he would do this time. In his 1981 letter, Buffett outlined two important characteristics that determine whether or not a business will handle an inflationary environment— an ability to increase prices easily and an ability to take on more business without having to spend too much in order to do it. This means investing in asset-light businesses that have high pricing power. Here're three companies that fit the bill.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO