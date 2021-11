Last month, I wrote about starting a new tradition. With Halloween around the corner, I’d like to share a story of another tradition we started 25 years ago. Halloween is full of happy memories for me. I loved dressing up and still do, and of course, there was candy sorting, trading with siblings, and eating the best pieces first after bringing home my haul. It was the same for my children, although we also had roasted pumpkin seeds we always made for a salty treat to counter all the sugar. And we made sure to have a sit-down supper before the candy consumption began.

SUTTONS BAY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO