Shopify results miss estimates as pandemic boom ebbs

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Inc reported third-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations, as a pandemic-fueled boom in online shopping shows signs of cooling down ahead of the critical holiday shopping season. The widespread shift to e-commerce at the height of the pandemic brought a wave...

Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch

4 Trending E-Commerce Stocks To Note Amid The BBBY Stock & KR Stock Partnership News. E-commerce stocks remain some of the most enticing investments for investors in the stock market today as more people shop online. And don’t be surprised if those tailwinds could even persist long when the pandemic is over. After all, the global pandemic has forced many people to utilize e-commerce platforms to purchase essential goods. Capitalizing on this trend right now is Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). It is partnering with Kroger (NYSE: KR) to start selling some of its baby and home merchandises both in Kroger stores and online at Kroger.com.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Slides As Q3 Results Miss Estimates

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) reported third-quarter operating revenue growth of 22% year-over-year to $980 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. Sales by segments: Fuselage Systems $481.2 million (+14.3% Y/Y), Propulsion Systems $247.8 million (+45.1% Y/Y), Wing Systems $243 million (+44.4% Y/Y). The revenue increase reflects higher production...
Zillow Group’s Shares Crash 17.6% Pre-Market as Q3 Results Miss Estimates

Shares of online real estate marketplace Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) were down 17.6% in the early trading session on Wednesday after it failed to meet earnings and revenue estimates for the third quarter of 2021 and announced plans to wind down iBuying service, Zillow Offers. Shares of the company closed 11.5% lower on Tuesday at $85.48.
Roku Q3 Revenue Up 51% but Misses Wall Street Expectations, Hits 56.4 Million Active Accounts

Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected. The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss. On average, Wall Street...
Liberty Global C Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3

Investing.com - Liberty Global C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) reported third quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday and revenue that fell short of forecasts. The firm reported earnings per share of $0.22 on revenue of $1.9B. Analysts polled by Investing.com forecast EPS of $-0.1577 on revenue of $1.91B. . Liberty Global...
Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it earned $27.2 million, or 54 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 54 cents a share. Sales rose 11% to $276 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of 29 cents a share on sales of $261 million. "Our results reflect continued momentum as we delivered record-breaking fiscal second quarter performance on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Satish Malhotra said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we continue to see great opportunity to double the size of our business over time, and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives has us firmly on the path to achieving our goals." Shares of Container Store ended the regular trading day down 1%.
Hurricane Ida Continues to Hurt Shell Midstream as Q3 Results Miss Estimates

Shares of Texas-based Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) declined 2.3% in the early trading session on Monday after the company’s earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021 fell short of expectations. The company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. Shell Midstream reported earnings...
Shopify (SHOP) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Q4 View Tepid

SHOP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.7% and declined 28.3% year over year. Total revenues surged 46% year over year to $1.12 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The top line benefited from strong growth witnessed in Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions revenues.
Deckers Brands Q2 Results Miss Estimates; Issues Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) delivered Fiscal Q2 2022 results that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Revenue and earnings missed estimates as the company had to contend with supply-chain challenges. Management has updated the financial outlook for the full fiscal year 2022. DECK shares rose 1.07% to close at $380.35 on October 28.
Shopify Trades Lower After Missing Revenue And Earnings Estimates

Investing.com -- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock dropped 3.5% premarket as the e-commerce software provider missed estimates on both top and bottom lines, with concerns of a post-pandemic hangover rearing their head. The Canadian company reported $0.81 in adjusted net income per share (adjusting out a big equity gain), and revenues of...
Is Shopify stock a buy or sell as shares rise despite soft Q3 results?

Shopify shares on Thursday spiked more than 7% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings before markets opened, missing estimates. Shopify offers exciting growth prospects amid its steep valuation. On Thursday, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares spiked more than 7% despite announcing...
LG Chem’s Q3 results miss estimates, hit by GM Bolt recall cost

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd posted a 20% fall in quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by a one-off expense associated with the recall of General Motors’ Bolt electric vehicles. It reported an operating profit of 727 billion won ($617.55 million) for the July-September period, versus 904 billion...
Bed Bath & Beyond share surge reignites interest in GameStop, AMC

(Reuters) -Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) jumped 15.22% on Wednesday as news of an accelerated share buyback plan and tie-up with Kroger (NYSE:KR) Co reignited the interest of retail investors in the heavily shorted stock. The home products maker was tethered to the meme stocks phenomenon this...
Pandemic DIY boom continues for Wickes

Home improvement shop Wickes said that people are still doing up their houses in large numbers – a trend that boomed during the pandemic.Its figures for the last three months showed that the retailer is currently selling around 27% more than it was in the same period in 2019.But the trend has now been in place for so long that compared to this time last year sales are actually down, by 2.3%.This is because the company is measuring against July, August and September 2020, the months after the first UK lockdowns eased.At that point, people who had been stuck indoors...
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Albemarle boosts 2021 forecast on rising global lithium demand

(Reuters) -Albemarle Corp, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicles, boosted its 2021 sales forecast on Wednesday after posting an adjusted third-quarter profit that easily beat Wall Street's expectations. The company's stock rose 4.1% to $272.80 in after-hours trading following the results. Demand for lithium and other EV...
Insurer MetLife's quarterly profit beats on rebound in investment income

(Reuters) -U.S. insurer MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) blew past Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as strong investment gains helped cushion a hit from coronavirus-related claims. The company reported adjusted profit of $2.1 billion, or $2.39 per share compared to $1.6 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier....
UK's Superdry faces weeks-long supply delays at wholesale business

(Reuters) - British fashion retailer Superdry said on Thursday it was facing delays of up to six weeks in despatching stock at its wholesale business ahead of the crucial holiday season due to global supply chain issues. However, the company, best known for its sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets, said there...
Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for TotalEnergies

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on TotalEnergies on Tuesday, setting a price target of EUR57, which is approximately 30.72% above the present share price of $50.49. Hodee expects TotalEnergies to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
